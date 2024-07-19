Manchester City have completed the signing of Savinho from Troyes on a five-year deal. (More Football News)
The Brazil international is Pep Guardiola's first arrival ahead of the 2024-25 season, in which City will look to extend their unprecedented four-year hold on the Premier League trophy.
Savinho played a key role during a loan spell with Girona last term, his 11 goals and 10 assists helping them to a third-place finish in LaLiga and qualification to the Champions League for the first time in their history.
The 20-year-old, who was part of Brazil's recent Copa America campaign, will wear the number 26 shirt at the Etihad Stadium, and could make his debut in the Community Shield clash with Manchester United on August 10.
"I'm so happy to be joining Manchester City, the Premier League champions and Club World Cup winners," he told the club's official website. "Everyone knows they are the best team in the world right now, so to be here is very exciting for me.
"I'm excited about the chance to work under Pep Guardiola, one of the greatest coaches ever, and someone I know will help me improve even more.
"I had an amazing time in Spain, and I'm looking forward to a new challenge of playing in the Premier League and alongside some of the best players in the world.
"I can't wait to meet the fans and my new team-mates and hopefully be a part of bringing more success to City."