Sweden Boss Tomasson Defends Isak's Professionalism In Liverpool Transfer Saga

Sweden's national team boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has defended Newcastle United's Alexander Isak amid questions over his professionalism during the summer transfer window.
Isak has been the subject of much transfer speculation in recent weeks, and has reportedly told the club he would like to leave amid interest from Arne Slot's Liverpool.
The 25-year-old was the subject of an initial £110m bid from the Premier League champions earlier this month, which was rejected by Newcastle.
Isak opted against taking part in the Magpies' pre-season tour, citing a minor thigh issue, and trained on his own with former club Real Sociedad over the summer.
He scored 23 Premier League goals last season, a total only bettered by Mohamed Salah (29), but was absent from Newcastle's 0-0 draw with Aston Villa for their opening game of the 2025-26 campaign on Saturday.
Indeed, Newcastle have now failed to win any of their last six Premier League games without Isak (D4 L2), failing to score in each of their last four, despite having 75 shots (9.4 xG) across those six matches.
Eddie Howe said after their stalemate with Villa that he was keen for a quick resolution to Isak's future at the club, with the transfer saga dominating the headlines rather than his team's performances on the pitch.
Isak's behaviour throughout the situation has been criticised by many, though Tomasson refused to believe that the player is a disruptive influence on Newcastle.
Tomasson, who played one season at Newcastle between 1997-98, described the ongoing dispute as "extremely complex" between the two parties.
"First and foremost, Alex is an extremely professional player," Dahl Tomasson told Fotbollskanalen.se.
"A fantastic character and personality. I have talked a lot with Alex during this period. Such situations are quite complex.
"These are extremely complex environments in which the players operate.
"I am sure that it will work out in the end, but you have to know the whole picture before you draw conclusions.
"I don't think we know it (the whole picture). I don't know the whole picture either. It is quite normal since there is a lot of politics in a football club.
"But one thing is certain: Alex is a fantastic guy and very professional."