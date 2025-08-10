Sunderland will face Rayo Vallecano in a club-friendly match on Sunday
The match will be played at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland
The match will start at 09:00 PM IST
Back in England's top flight for the first time in almost a decade, Sunderland will have their pre-season preparations wrap up tonight (August 10, 2025) with a club friendly clash against visiting Spanish side Rayo Vallecano at the Stadium of Light. Here's all you need to know about the Sunderland vs Rayo Vallecano football match.
Sunderland sealed promotion to the English Premier League after beating Sheffield United 2-1 in the Championship playoff final. They finished the regular season fourth with 76 points, behind runaway leaders Leeds United and Burnley, and Sheffield.
And Black Cats started their preparations for the 2025-26 season in earnest. Since that May 24th Wembley final, they have played eight friendly games, including big fixtures against Sevilla, Sporting CP, Real Betis, and FC Augsburg.
In their last match, Regis Le Bris's men beat Augsburg 1-0. Sunderland will welcome West Ham United in their league opener on Saturday. They last played an EPL match on May 21, 2017, a 1-5 defeat away at already champions-elect Chelsea.
Rayo Vallecano have also been busy this pre-season. Los Franjirrojos played out a 1-1 draw with Genk, then beat PEC Zwolle 5-0. However, they suffered a 2-3 defeat in their last outing against West Bromwich Albion.
Inigo Perez's team will start their competitive season with an away La Liga fixture at Girona on August 15, 2025. They finished eighth last season with 52 points, and made the UEFA Conference League play-off cut by the barest of margins, thanks to a 0-0 draw at Rayo Vallecano, who also finished with the same points and same goal difference on the final day.
Sunderland vs Rayo Vallecano, Club Friendly - Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Sunderland vs Rayo Vallecano, Club Friendly match kicking off?
The Sunderland vs Rayo Vallecano Club Friendly match will kick off at 9:00 PM IST on Sunday, August 10, at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland.
Where to watch the Sunderland vs Rayo Vallecano, Club Friendly match?
The Sunderland vs Rayo Vallecano, Club Friendly match will be available on SAFC Live and Bet365 worldwide.