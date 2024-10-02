Football

Stuttgart 1-1 Sparta Prague, UEFA Champions League: Kairinen Equaliser Leaves Hosts Frustrated

It was a step in the right direction for Stuttgart in their first home Champions League game since the 2009-10 season

stuggart-sparta-prague-champions-league-football
Stuttgart were frustrated at home
info_icon

Stuttgart were held to a 1-1 home draw by Sparta Prague in the Champions League on Tuesday. (More Football News)

Sparta midfielder Kaan Kairinen cancelled out an early opener from Enzo Millot.

His goal came against the run of play in the seventh minute, as Millot connected with an excellent lofted cross from Maximilian Mittelstadt to head home.

Sparta almost responded through Martin Vitik, who hit the post, but they had the goal they had been working towards when Kairinen expertly fired a free-kick into the top-right corner.

Midfielder Veljko Birmancevic had chances to put Sparta in front either side of the break, while Stuttgart had the upper hand throughout most of the second half but could not seal the three points.

Thibaut Courtois sustained an injury during Sunday's derby draw
Real Madrid's Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois Sustains Adductor Injury In Derby Draw

BY Stats Perform

It was a step in the right direction for Stuttgart in their first home Champions League game since the 2009-10 season, but they have just one point from their opening two matches, after losing to Real Madrid last time out.

Data Debrief: Free-shooting Millot gets his reward

Millot's goal came from one of his five attempts, which set the record for a Stuttgart player in a single Champions League match.

Of the 1.8 expected goals (xG) Stuttgart accumulated, Millot was responsible for 0.61.

Stuttgart ended up having 26 shots, 12 more than the visitors, and some 47 touches in the opposition box, but could not turn that dominance into a winner.

