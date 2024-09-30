Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois suffered an adductor injury in Sunday's derby draw with Atletico Madrid, the Spanish champions have confirmed. (More Football News)
Courtois struggled to kick with his left foot in the latter stages of the match at the Civitas Metropolitano, where he was earlier targeted with projectiles by a group of supporters.
Atleti ultras group Fondo Sur launched objects including cigarette lighters at Courtois when he celebrated Eder Militao's 64th-minute opener in front of the home fans.
The teams were taken off the pitch for over 15 minutes in response to that incident, with Angel Correa's stoppage-time strike later salvaging a 1-1 draw for the hosts.
On Monday, Madrid released an update on Courtois' condition, confirming he had suffered an adductor injury in his left leg and would be monitored.
Spanish media reports subsequently claimed he could miss around two weeks, which would mean sitting out Wednesday's Champions League trip to Lille and a home league game versus Villarreal on Saturday.
After the subsequent international break, Los Blancos go to Celta Vigo on October 19 before facing Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona in two huge home games the following week.