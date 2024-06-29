Football

Spain Vs Georgia Live Streaming, UEFA Euro 2024 Round Of 16: When, Where To Watch ESP Vs GEO Match

Spain will take on Georgia in the UEFA Euro 2024 Round of 16 clash at the Cologne Stadium in Koln, Germany on Monday, July 1

Euro 2024 Soccer Albania vs Spain photos_9
Spain's Ferran Torres celebrates after scoring a goal | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
Spain have been ruthless, playing attacking football and topped their group, winning all three matches, beating Croatia, Italy and Albania.

Spain have been ruthless, playing attacking football and topped their group, winning all three matches, beating Croatia, Italy and Albania. 

Georgia on the other hand, finished third on their group with Portugal and Turkiye, but managed to finish second on the best third placed teams to secure a last-16 spot. 

Spain Vs Georgia, UEFA Euro 2024 Round Of 16 Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Spain Vs Georgia, UEFA Euro 2024 round Of 16 match be played?

The Spain Vs Georgia, UEFA Euro 2024 round Of 16 match will be played at the Cologne Stadium in Koln, Germany on Monday, July 1 at 12:30 AM (IST)

Where to watch the Spain Vs Georgia, UEFA Euro 2024 Round Of 16 match on TV and online?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

Click HERE to find your global broadcast partners and live streaming information.

