Spain 1-0 Denmark, Nations League: Luis De La Fuente Calls Coaching La Roja 'A Joy' During Unbeaten Streak

La Roja beat Denmark 1-0 in the Nations League on Saturday, extending their unbeaten run to 13 games in all competitions

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente.
Spain boss Luis de la Fuente said it is "a joy" to coach his team given their immaculate form in recent months. (More Football News)

The European champions last lost in March, when they went down 1-0 to Colombia, who subsequently went on to reach the Copa America final this year.

Spain attempted 25 shots against Denmark, equalling their highest tally in a Nations League game (25 against Ukraine in September 2020), and De la Fuente was quick to hail the quality of his players.

"We're happy, first of all, with the win," he told UEFA's media channels.

"Given how the match developed, we knew it was going to be a very tough game.

"It fit perfectly in the game plan we had. It's a joy to watch these players, regardless of whether they’ve had more or fewer opportunities [to play] before.

"We have an exceptional group of footballers who, when they get their chance, show their full potential.

"It's great for Spanish football. Today, with what we saw, this win becomes even more significant. Playing against Denmark, a fantastic team, and being able to dominate, especially in the second half, control the situation, and dictate the tempo of the game, I think that's something to be very happy about – I certainly am."

Martin Zubimendi, who started in midfield in the absence of injured Rodri, netted the winner against the Danes.

That was the Real Sociedad midfielder's first international goal, but also the first time he has scored from outside of the box in his senior career.

