Spain's Record Unbeaten Run: 'Best Yet To Come', Says Coach Luis De La Fuente

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente, ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying game against Turkiye, urged caution over putting too much pressure on his side

Spains Record Unbeaten Run: Best Yet To Come, Says Coach Luis De La Fuente
Spain's head coach Luis de la Fuente
Summary
  • Luis de la Fuente claims that Spain's best is yet to come

  • Spain have broken their 29-game unbeaten run record achieved during 2010-13

  • They are being looked at as the favourites for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Luis de la Fuente claims Spain's best level is still yet to come despite shrugging off claims that his side are clear favourites for next year's World Cup.

Spain are being tipped as favourites to win the tournament, but they have not yet officially qualified for it. However, a 4-0 win over Georgia last time out all but secured their spot.

If Spain avoid defeat against Turkiye, they will top the group, but the visitors still have a slim chance of qualifying, albeit, they would need to secure a 7-0 win against a team yet to concede a goal in the group.

Excluding friendlies, Spain are unbeaten in their last 30 games in all competitions (W25 D5). This is their best-ever run in competitive matches, surpassing a 29-game unbeaten streak between June 2010 and June 2013.

De la Fuente urged caution over putting too much pressure on Spain, but he is confident his players still have another level to reach despite their recent form.

"It's a case of being among the favourites. Success is having chances to fight to win," he said in a press conference.

"There's a very fine line between winning and losing. There's no such thing as a clear favourite in a World Cup. Previously, football focused on other teams, but now Spain is among the favourites.

"We approach this match with a great sense of responsibility. For prestige. To showcase what we have achieved. We want to remain number one in the world.

"Mark my words, the best is yet to come. These players? They are addicted to winning."

Spain are overwhelming favourites to finish Group E with a perfect record, with the Opta supercomputer giving them a 73.7% chance of beating Turkiye.

Despite their comfortable position at the top of the table, De la Fuente confirmed he has no plans to heavily rotate his side so they can continue to build momentum.

"The secret is excellent work in football in general. In the top clubs and in the federation, there is a specific idea and model of play. Training, investment and belief in an idea," he added.

"There will be no gifts. Here, people have to earn their place. Everyone wants to play, and everyone has earned it and deserves it."

