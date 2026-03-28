South Korea Vs Ivory Coast LIVE Streaming, International Friendly, Preview, Head-To-Head, Where To Watch Today’s Match

Summary of this article
South Korea face Ivory Coast in an international friendly on Saturday
This match will serve as FIFA World Cup 2026 warm-up for both sides
Find out when and where to watch the South Korea vs Ivory Coast match live in India and elsewhere
South Korea will continue their preparation for the FIFA World Cup 2026 when they take on the Ivory Coast in an international friendly match at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes on Saturday.
Drawn in Group A in the upcoming World Cup, South Korea will play their first match on June 11 against the UEFA Path D winner (Czechia or Denmark). The Taegeuk Warriors have not played an international match since their 2-0 win over Ghana in November last year, so the team might have to shake off the inevitable rustiness.
South Korea remained unbeaten in their 16 qualifying games, clinching a World Cup berth for the 11th straight edition. Tonight’s fixture is the first of two warm-up matches scheduled for the Tigers of Asia, with the next game being against Austria on March 31.
Ivory Coast, meanwhile, will look to bounce back after a heartbreaking 3-2 loss against Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 quarter-finals in January. However, despite that defeat, Cote d’Ivoire have enjoyed a successful period under head coach Emerse Fae, which includes lifting the 2023 AFCON title.
The Elephants secured their place in the 2026 World Cup with a dominant showing in the qualifiers and have been drawn in Group E, which includes former champions Germany. After today’s match, Ivory Coast will play against Scotland in their final warm-up game on March 31.
South Korea vs Ivory Coast: Team News
South Korea have a few injury problems in the midfield. Feyenoord’s defensive midfielder Hwang In-beom could not join international duty after being sidelined with a foot injury. PSG’s Lee Kang-in is also a fitness doubt, nursing an ankle injury.
Despite set to turn 34 in July, Son Heung-min remains the talisman for his nation and will likely lead the attack for Hong Myung-bo’s team.
Meanwhile, Ivory Coast will be without exciting youngster Yan Diomande. The RB Leipzig winger suffered a left shoulder injury during the match against Hoffenheim, ruling him out for the international friendlies.
In his place, Villarreal’s Nicolas Pepe can make his international comeback. Meanwhile, Manchester United’s Amad Diallo will be key on the other flank for Cote d’Ivoire.
South Korea vs Ivory Coast: Head-To-Head Record
South Korea and Ivory Coast have faced each other just once in international football. The previous encounter – a 2010 friendly in England – ended in a 2-0 win for South Korea.
South Korea vs Ivory Coast: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the South Korea vs Ivory Coast international friendly being played?
The South Korea vs Ivory Coast international friendly will be played on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at 7:30 PM IST. The game will be hosted at Stadium MK, Milton Keynes, England.
Where to watch the South Korea vs Ivory Coast international friendly live in India?
The South Korea vs Ivory Coast international friendly will not be streamed or televised live on any platform in India.
Where to watch the South Korea vs Ivory Coast international friendly live elsewhere?
The South Korea vs Ivory Coast international friendly will be shown live on RTI La 3 and NCI in Ivory Coast. Fans in South Korea can watch the match live on TV Chosun, TVN, TVING, and Coupang Play.