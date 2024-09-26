Son Heung-Min Voices Concern About Increased Workload, Says Professionals Are 'Not Robots'

Tottenham captain Son Heung-min has voiced his concerns about the increased workload on players, saying his fellow professionals are "not robots". (More Football News)
Son has become the latest player, after Manchester City pair Manuel Akanji and Rodri and Liverpool's Allison, to urge decision-makers to implement changes.
Rodri, who suffered a knee ligament injury in City's draw with Arsenal last weekend, even suggested that players could resort to striking against the hectic schedule.
Last season, only Guglielmo Vicario (38), Dejan Kulusevski and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (both 36) played more games for Spurs in the Premier League than Son (35 - level with Pedro Porro).
Furthermore, since 2009-2010, only Hugo Lloris (361) and Harry Kane (317) have made more appearances for Spurs in English football's top flight than the South Korean.
"A lot of players came out and said the right things and I think it was very important that someone actually came out to say the right things," Son said on Wednesday.
"Players are the main guys to have to say something, and it's definitely a lot of games.
"As a football fan, you want to see a quality game, not as many games as possible, and you don't want to see people or players struggling with injuries.
"It's definitely a lot of games, a lot of travelling [so] we have to look after ourselves which is sometimes very hard, and sometimes mentally and physically you're not ready and when you're going onto the pitch, then the risk of injury is massive.
"We are not robots, so I think we just definitely have to look after that and definitely reduce the games and play a better quality of game. I think this should be the aim."
Spurs played 41 games in all competitions last season having finished eighth under Antonio Conte during the 2022-23 campaign, missing out on European football.
But in Ange Postecoglou's first season at the helm, he managed a fifth-place finish, meaning the Tottenham players will have extra commitments in Europe this year.
And ahead of the opening game of their Europa League campaign against Qarabag, the Spurs head coach echoed his captain's comments.
"I have spoken already about the fact we're getting to a real dangerous level about what our expectations are around players," Postecoglou added.
"Instead of focusing on one or two tournaments, it's about the calendar. That is more of an issue.
"Players don't get a break between seasons any more like they used to. There are more tournaments both at club level, international level and continental level.
"So, it's going to get to a point where we are not going to have the best players out there playing and, even worse, them breaking down for various reasons.
"It's definitely something that needs to be addressed."