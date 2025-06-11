Son Heung-min To Leave Spurs? Tottenham Star 'To Wait And See' Tottenham Future

Son Heung-min has cast doubt over his Tottenham future, saying he will “wait and see” what happens amid speculation he could leave.
Son, who joined Tottenham from Bayer Leverkusen in August 2015, saw his one-year contract extension triggered by the club in January.
The 32-year-old has made 454 appearances for Spurs across all competitions, including 46 in 2024-25, scoring 173 goals for the club.
He was also part of the side that ended the club’s 17-year wait for a trophy, coming off the bench as they beat Manchester United 1-0 to win the Europa League title.
However, with only one year left on his contract, he has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, and he did not have answers about his future when questioned.
"I still have one more year left on the contract," Son said to Korean news agency, Yonhap.
"Rather than saying anything at this moment, I think we should all wait and see what happens.
"But no matter where I end up, I will always do the best I can. It will never change."
Son’s Tottenham future will be high on the list of priorities for their new manager, with Thomas Frank reportedly closing in on a move to Spurs.
Despite winning the Europa League, Spurs recorded their worst-ever finish in the Premier League at 17th, but Son is confident on a personal level that he can improve for the next campaign.
"I know people may say I had a disappointing year, but personally, this was a special season because you play football to win, and only winners are remembered," said Son.
"I wasn't in my best form for most of the season, but hopefully I will be in better condition going into the new season."