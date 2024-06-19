Slovenia Vs Serbia, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch SLO Vs SER In European Championship

Slovenia and Serbia will lock horns in their second Group C encounter at the Allianz Arena at the UEFA Euro 2024 on Thursday. The Slovenians put up a defiant show against Denmark to come out with a 1-1 draw in their opening match. (More Football News)
Christian Eriksen struck for Denmark in the 17th minute before Erik Janza slotted home a 77th minute equalizer to share the spoils in the game.
On the other hand, Serbia were handed a 0-1 defeat by England last Sunday. Jude Bellingham's 12th minute goal turned out to be the winner as the Three Lions held out to a win.
Slovenia possible starting lineup:
Oblak; Karnicnik, Blazic, Bijol, Janza; Stojanovic, Gnezda Cerin, Elsnik, Mlakar; Sporar, Sesko
Serbia possible starting lineup:
V. Milinkovic-Savic; Veljkovic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, S. Milinkovic-Savic, Gudelj, Mladenovic; Tadic; Vlahovic, Mitrovic
Here are all the details about Slovenia Vs Serbia, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group C matchday 2 Live Streaming:
When is the Slovenia Vs Serbia, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group C match?
The Slovenia Vs Serbia, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group C match will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Thursday, June 20 at 6:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Slovenia Vs Serbia, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group C match?
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.