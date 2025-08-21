Slovan Bratislava lost to Kairat Almaty on penalties in the third round of UEFA Champions League qualifying
Sky Blues have a perfect 4-0 record at home in 2025-26 so far
Young Boys undefeated in their four encounters against Slovan
Slovan Bratislava welcome Young Boys for the first leg of their UEFA Europa League 2025-26 qualifying playoff tie at the Tehelne Pole Stadium in Bratislava, Slovakia on Thursday (August 21, 2025). Watch the football match live online today.
The Slovakian outfit was defeated on penalties in the third round of its UEFA Champions League qualifying campaign by Kairat Almaty. Vladimir Weiss's men have progressed beyond the qualifying stages of a major European competition in each of their four most recent campaigns, but three of those seasons saw them compete in the group stage of the UEFA Conference League.
The Sky Blues have a perfect record at home in 2025-26 so far, winning in all four of their outings at Stadion Tehelne Pole.
Meanwhile, Young Boys ended up third in the Championship playoff group of the Swiss Super League in 2024-25, which took them to this stage of the Europa League qualifiers. The Swiss team is undefeated in its four encounters against Slovan, emerging victors thrice, with the last face-off a 3-2 win for the Young Boys in July 2021.
Slovan Bratislava Vs Young Boys, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Qualifying Playoff Leg 1: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Slovan Bratislava vs Young Boys, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 qualifying playoff first leg be played?
The Slovan Bratislava vs Young Boys, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 qualifying playoff first leg will be played at the Tehelne Pole Stadium in Bratislava, Slovakia on Thursday, August 21, 2025 at 11:45pm IST.
Where will the Slovan Bratislava vs Young Boys, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 qualifying playoff first leg be telecast and live streamed?
The Slovan Bratislava vs Young Boys, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 qualifying playoff first leg will not be telecast or live streamed on any platform in India. It will be broadcast on Sport in Slovakia and Blue Sport, SRF Play, Sunrise TV, SRF zwei in Switzerland.