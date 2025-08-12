Slovan Bratislava Vs Kairat Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round: Where To Watch 2nd Leg

Slovan Bratislava Vs Kairat, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round 2nd Leg: Find out when and where to watch the match live on TV and online

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: minal tomar
Updated on:
Slovan Bratislava Vs Kairat Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round
Slovan Bratislava players celebrating a win. Photo: X/@SKSlovan
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Slovan Bratislava host Kairat in the UCL 2025-26 qualifying third round second leg on Aug 12 at Tehelne Pole, get live streaming details

  • Kairat lead 1-0 from Almaty via Satpayev’s stoppage-time penalty

  • Slovan aim for back-to-back group stage spots; winners face Celtic

Slovan Bratislava play host to Kairat in their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 qualifying third round second leg match at Tehelne Pole on Tuesday (August 12, 2025). Watch the Slovan Bratislava vs Kairat, 'Champions Path' match tonight live.

In a dramatic first-leg match in Almaty earlier this month, the 'Team of the Nation' found a stoppage-time winner courtesy Dastan Satpayev's conversion from the spot; a result which put the Kazakhstan outfit on the cusp of making more European history.

The four-time defending Kazakhstan Premier League champions are in the third round of Champions League qualification for the first time.

The Sky Blues, on the contrary, are chasing a back-to-back Champions League group stage appearance. Last term, they finished 35th in the 36-team revised format without a point -- eight defeats in eight, and one of only two teams to achieve this unwanted feat.

The winners of the Slovan Bratislava vs Kairat match will take on Scottish giants Celtic next.

Slovan Bratislava Vs Kairat, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round - 2nd Leg: Live Streaming

When to watch Slovan Bratislava vs Kairat, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round - 2nd Leg match?

The Slovan Bratislava vs Kairat, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round - 2nd Leg match will be played on Tuesday, 12 August at 11:45 pm IST.

Where to watch Slovan Bratislava vs Kairat, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round - 2nd Leg match?

The Slovan Bratislava vs Kairat match will not be live-streamed in India, but fans elsewhere can watch on 5Plus (Israel), Qazsport (Kazakhstan) and Voyo Sport (Slovakia).

Published At:
