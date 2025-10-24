FC Goa Vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League Two: Police Book Pitch Invader Who Clicked Joao Felix Selfie

Fan invaded the pitch for selfie with Joao Felix during AFC Champions League Two match
The 27-year-old fan was from Kerala and wore a yellow Al-Nassr jersey
Authorities charged him under Section 125 and 233(b) for endangering players' lives
AFC may impose a $10,000 fine on FC Goa for this pitch invasion
A fan who invaded the pitch at Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, during the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 match between FC Goa and Al-Nassr on October 22 was booked by the police and spent the night in custody, media reports said. The supporter ran onto the field for a selfie with Portuguese footballer Joao Felix as the footballer warmed up.
The fan, a 27-year-old from Kerala, wore a yellow Al-Nassr jersey emblazoned with 'Ronaldo' on the back. He leapt the barrier and embraced Felix before asking the footballer for a selfie, which the latter consented to. However, he was soon apprehended, before officials reportedly deleted the photograph from his phone.
Police sources, as per a report by the Times of India, revealed that authorities charged the fan under Section 125 and 233(b) of BNS – "entering restricted area and endangering the lives of two international players".
He spent a night in custody at the South Goa police station while the formal FIR process happened, but authorities did not make a formal arrest.
AFC Sanction Concerns
This incident raised concerns for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), which has historically imposed strict sanctions on pitch invasions and has extended potential disciplinary action towards FC Goa.
The host club could face a fine of US $10,000 (around INR 8.8 lakh) from the AFC's disciplinary committee. The AFC levied a similar penalty last month for supporter misuse of Pyro devices.
Goa Police had earlier been on alert for an even larger crowd if Cristiano Ronaldo travelled with Al-Nassr, though his presence for the match remained unconfirmed. Ronaldo ultimately did not travel to India.
Al-Nassr Beats FC Goa
Al-Nassr secured a 2-1 victory in the group stage match, marking their third straight win. FC Goa remains without a point after three outings.
Angelo Gabriel and Haroune Camara scored for the Saudi side, while Brison Fernandes pulled one goal back for Goa. Al-Nassr's roster featured global names, including Felix and Sadio Mane, although both joined the game only after the 66th minute.