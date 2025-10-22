FC Goa 1-2 Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League Two: Brison Goal Sweetens Gaurs' Third Straight Loss

Al-Nassr stay perfect with nine points from three Group D games, while the winless FC Goa lie at the bottom of the four-member group of AFC Champions League Two

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
FC Goa vs Al Nassr match report AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 brison fernandes
Brison Fernandes (left) celebrates after scoring for FC Goa against Al-Nassr in their AFC Champions League Two clash in Margao. Photo: X/FC Goa
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Angelo Gabriel opens scoring in 10th minute for Al-Nassr

  • Haroune Camara doubles visitors' advantage in 27th minute

  • Brison Fernandes pulls one back for FC Goa in 41st

FC Goa suffered a 1-2 defeat to Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr in their third AFC Champions League Two 2025-26, Group D match in Margao on Wednesday (October 22, 2025), with super‐sub Brison Fernandes scoring for the hosts.

Al-Nassr Dominate Early, Score Twice In First Half

FC Goa faced a challenging start at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Despite the absence of megastar Cristiano Ronaldo, the visitors quickly asserted their dominance from the opening whistle.

The scoring began in the 10th minute when 20-year-old Brazilian Angelo Gabriel received the ball outside the box and unleashed a powerful right-footed shot that found the back of the net, marking his second goal in the competition. In the 27th minute, Haroune Camara capitalised on a precise cross from Ayman on the left flank, sending his shot past a crowded FC Goa backline after a dominant display and superior ball possession.

Brison Fernandes Pulls One Back For FC Goa

Despite trailing by two goals, FC Goa demonstrated resilience as super‐sub Brison Fernandes made a significant impact after coming off the bench. In the 41st minute, Fernandes received a through ball from Borja Fernandez, skillfully entered the box after beating his marker, and used his right foot to strike at the Al-Nassr post, reducing the deficit for the home side.

This goal provided a glimmer of hope for Goa just before the half-time break. However, their efforts to equalise took a late hit when David Timor received a straight red card for a challenge, reducing the team to 10 men and complicating their comeback prospects.

Related Content
Related Content

Group D Standings: Al-Nassr Maintain Perfect Record

With this victory, Al-Nassr have maintained a perfect record in the AFC Champions League Two and currently top Group D with eight points. Prior to facing FC Goa, they secured a commanding 5-0 win against FC Istiklol in their opening match and followed it up with a 2-0 victory over Al Zawraa SC, further affirming their status as group favourites.

In contrast, FC Goa have endured a difficult campaign. The Gaurs began with a 2–0 defeat to Al Zawraa SC and suffered another 2–0 loss against Istiklol before this setback, leaving them at the bottom of the table.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND-W Vs NZ-W Preview, ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Check Head-To-Head Record - All You Need To Know

  2. Australia Vs England, Women’s World Cup: Gardner, Sutherland Power AUS-W To Six-Wicket Win

  3. Sarfaraz Khan's India A Omission Sparks 'Surname' Controversy; Congress, BJP Trade Barbs

  4. Asia Cup Trophygate: BCCI Vs PCB Showdown Looms At ICC Meeting

  5. Pakistan Vs South Africa 2nd Test: 38-Year-Old Asif Afridi Breaks Records With Stunning Five-Wicket Haul

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Valley’s Silence Begins Young On Kashmir's College Campuses

  2. Extension Of Article 371 To Ladakh Emerges A Key Solution Ahead Of MHA Talks

  3. In Rare Form, J&K Political Parties Are In Consensus On Residency Period For Non-Locals 

  4. The Gen Z Effect: Can Old Politics Survive A Young Bihar?

  5. Bihar’s Ballot: Where Castes Collide And Dreams Hang By A Thread

Entertainment News

  1. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  2. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  3. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  4. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  5. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

US News

  1. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  2. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  3. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  4. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  5. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

World News

  1. Hindi Scholar Francesca Orsini Denied Entry into India Despite Valid Visa

  2. Prince Andrew Abandons All Royal Titles

  3. Trump Cancels Putin Summit To Avoid 'Wasted Meeting' On Ukraine

  4. Trump Says He Discussed Trade With PM Modi

  5. Cook County Judge Blocks ICE Arrests At Courthouses Amid Chicago Immigration Crackdown

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Elections: PM Modi To Launch Campaign On October 24 With Four Rallies By Month-End

  2. Australia Vs England Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch AUS-W Vs ENG-W Match

  3. Inside Maharashtra's Rural Education State Neglect: Crumbling Roofs, Teacher Shortage

  4. The Gen Z Effect: Can Old Politics Survive A Young Bihar?

  5. The Valley’s Silence Begins Young On Kashmir's College Campuses

  6. South Africa Vs Pakistan Highlights, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Rain Plays Spoiler But SA-W Still Emerge Victorious

  7. Trump Cancels Putin Summit To Avoid 'Wasted Meeting' On Ukraine

  8. CPI's D Raja Expresses Confidence In Mahagathbandhan's Bihar Victory, Predicts National Ripple Effect