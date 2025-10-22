FC Goa 1-2 Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League Two: Brison Goal Sweetens Gaurs' Third Straight Loss

Angelo Gabriel opens scoring in 10th minute for Al-Nassr
Haroune Camara doubles visitors' advantage in 27th minute
Brison Fernandes pulls one back for FC Goa in 41st
FC Goa suffered a 1-2 defeat to Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr in their third AFC Champions League Two 2025-26, Group D match in Margao on Wednesday (October 22, 2025), with super‐sub Brison Fernandes scoring for the hosts.
Al-Nassr Dominate Early, Score Twice In First Half
FC Goa faced a challenging start at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Despite the absence of megastar Cristiano Ronaldo, the visitors quickly asserted their dominance from the opening whistle.
The scoring began in the 10th minute when 20-year-old Brazilian Angelo Gabriel received the ball outside the box and unleashed a powerful right-footed shot that found the back of the net, marking his second goal in the competition. In the 27th minute, Haroune Camara capitalised on a precise cross from Ayman on the left flank, sending his shot past a crowded FC Goa backline after a dominant display and superior ball possession.
Brison Fernandes Pulls One Back For FC Goa
Despite trailing by two goals, FC Goa demonstrated resilience as super‐sub Brison Fernandes made a significant impact after coming off the bench. In the 41st minute, Fernandes received a through ball from Borja Fernandez, skillfully entered the box after beating his marker, and used his right foot to strike at the Al-Nassr post, reducing the deficit for the home side.
This goal provided a glimmer of hope for Goa just before the half-time break. However, their efforts to equalise took a late hit when David Timor received a straight red card for a challenge, reducing the team to 10 men and complicating their comeback prospects.
Group D Standings: Al-Nassr Maintain Perfect Record
With this victory, Al-Nassr have maintained a perfect record in the AFC Champions League Two and currently top Group D with eight points. Prior to facing FC Goa, they secured a commanding 5-0 win against FC Istiklol in their opening match and followed it up with a 2-0 victory over Al Zawraa SC, further affirming their status as group favourites.
In contrast, FC Goa have endured a difficult campaign. The Gaurs began with a 2–0 defeat to Al Zawraa SC and suffered another 2–0 loss against Istiklol before this setback, leaving them at the bottom of the table.