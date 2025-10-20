FC Goa Vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League Two: Cristiano Ronaldo Unlikely To Travel To India – Report

Cristiano Ronaldo is not expected to travel with Al-Nassr to India
Al-Nassr play FC Goa in the AFC Champions League Two on October 22
Ronaldo's participation rights allow him to manage his match workload
Al-Nassr won both previous group-stage matches without Ronaldo
Saudi club Al-Nassr will arrive in India on Monday night for their AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 away match against FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Margao. However, star player Cristiano Ronaldo is unlikely to accompany the visiting team for the fixture scheduled for October 22, as per media reports.
Saudi Arabia's sports newspaper Al Riyadhiah reported that Ronaldo, who turned 40 this year, would not be part of the travelling party, despite multiple requests from FC Goa management. Al-Nassr will land at Dabolim International Airport.
The Saudi side, nicknamed Al-Alami, are bracing up for their third continental club tournament game, having recently secured a comfortable 5-1 league win against Al-Fateh.
Meanwhile, FC Goa qualified for ACL2 after defeating former AFC Cup winners, Al Seeb, and were drawn in Group D of the tournament alongside Al-Nassr.
Their joint group draw had raised expectations that Ronaldo might make a trip to India for a competitive match, although that prospect now looks increasingly unlikely.
Ronaldo's Workload Management Clause
Ronaldo's contract with Al-Nassr reportedly includes a clause giving him the right to pick and choose his participation in matches outside Saudi Arabia. The player intends to manage his workload as he looks to play in next year's FIFA World Cup and give himself a chance to compete in the showpiece event.
Al-Nassr have won both their Asian AFC Champions League Two group-stage fixtures without their star player, and the team are poised to advance to the next round. Following the FC Goa match, Al-Nassr will play rivals Al Ittihad in a Saudi King's Cup round of 16 clash on October 28.
(With PTI Inputs)