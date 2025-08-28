Young Boys Vs Slovan Bratislava Live Streaming, UEFA Europa League Playoff: When, Where To Watch 2nd Leg

BSC Young Boys welcome Slovan Bratislava at the Wankdorf Stadium in Bern in the return leg of their UEFA Europa League 2025-26 qualifying play-off tie on Thursday (August 28, 2025). Watch the Young Boys vs Slovan Bratislava football match live.
Giorgio Contini's 'Boys' have a slender lead from the first leg in Bratislava, a 1-0 win courtesy Chris Bedia's 15th-minute goal.
Young Boys are on a two-match winning streak, including their first-leg win and a 4-1 Swiss Cup victory over Courtetelle. Slovan Bratislava, meanwhile, are winless in their last two outings -- a 1-0 loss in the corresponding fixture of this tie, and a 1-1 draw away to Michalovce.
Young Boys have regularly competed in the UEFA competitions. They featured in the UEFA Champions League group stages in 2018-19, 2021-22, and 2023-24, and also competed in the Europa League group stage in 2020-21. Their deepest run in the continental tournaments, however, remains the semi-final appearance of the European Cup in 1958-59.
Slovan Bratislava, the 1969 Cup Winners’ Cup winner, are struggling to match their past glory. In that final, they defeated Barcelona 3-2. Now, they are struggling to navigate through the qualifying rounds.
Young Boys Vs Slovan Bratislava Head-To-Head Record
In five previous meetings, Young Boys have won four and drawn one. Now, with home advantage, they will look to complete the task with another win.
When is the Young Boys Vs Slovan Bratislava, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Qualifiers Playoffs first leg being played?
The Young Boys Vs Slovan Bratislava, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Qualifiers Playoffs first-leg will be played on Thursday, 28 August 2025 at 11:30pm IST at Wankdorf Stadium.
Where to watch the Young Boys Vs Slovan Bratislava, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Qualifiers Playoffs first leg live online in India?
The Young Boys Vs Slovan Bratislava, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Qualifiers Playoffs first leg will not be live-streamed on any platforms in India.