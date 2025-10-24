EU Sanctions 3 Indian Firms For Alleged Links To Russia’s Defense Sector

No immediate reaction from Indian officialdom was reported following the move.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
EU sanction
The three Indian companies named are Aerotrust Aviation Private Limited, Ascend Aviation India Private Limited and Shree Enterprises. Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  1. Three India-based firms — Aerotrust Aviation, Ascend Aviation India, and Shree Enterprises — were included among 45 entities targeted by the EU for allegedly supporting Russia’s military-industrial complex.

  2. The measures are aimed at increasing economic pressure on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, focusing on entities that facilitate transfers of advanced technology and dual-use goods like CNC machine-tools, microelectronics, and UAVs.

  3. The sanctioned companies will face tighter controls on exports of dual-use and defense-related items, while no official response from India has been reported so far.

Three India-based companies were among 45 entities sanctioned on Thursday by the European Union (EU) for allegedly supporting Russia’s military-industrial complex by aiding the circumvention of export controls, according to a statement by the Council of the European Union.

The sanctions form part of the EU’s 19th package of punitive measures aimed at increasing economic pressure on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine. The Council said the newly listed entities “directly support” Russia’s defence-sector by facilitating the transfer of advanced technology items like computer-numerical-control (CNC) machine-tools, microelectronics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and other dual-use goods.

Of the 45 entities sanctioned, 17 are located in third-countries (outside Russia). Among them are 12 in China (including Hong Kong), three in India and two in Thailand. The three Indian companies named are Aerotrust Aviation Private Limited, Ascend Aviation India Private Limited and Shree Enterprises.

Under the sanction regime, these firms will face tighter export restrictions, especially regarding dual-use goods and items that “might generally contribute to the technological enhancement of Russia’s defence sector.” No immediate reaction from Indian officialdom was reported following the EU move.

Published At:
Tags

