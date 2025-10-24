LDU Quito Vs Palmeiras Preview, CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores Semi-Final Leg 1: Head-To-Head Record, History And More

Here is your ready reckoner for the first leg of the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2025 semi-final between Ecuadorian champions LDU Quito and Brazilian giants Palmeiras

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
LDU Quito Vs Palmeiras Preview, CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores Semi-Final Leg 1
LDU Quito remain the only Ecuadorian club to have won the Copa Libertadores. Photo: X/LDU Official
  • LDU Quito unbeaten in their last five outings across competitions

  • Palmeiras have also been dominant throughout Copa Libertadores 2025

  • Teams have previously met twice in the event, winning one game each

Ecuadorian champions LDU Quito welcome Brazilian giants Palmeiras to Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado for their first leg of the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2025 semi-final on Friday, October 24 (India time). Here's all you need to know about the Quito vs Palmeiras football match, including live streaming info, head-to-head record, and the tournament history.

Hosts LDU Quito enter the match in a strong form. The Whites are unbeaten in their last five outings across competitions, including a 3-0 win over Barcelona SC in LigaPro (Ecuadorian Serie A) and a 4-0 away victory against San Antonio FC in the Copa Ecuador round of 16.

Tiago Nunes' men won Group C, then eliminated defending champions Botafogo (round of 16) and Sao Paulo (quarter-final), both Brazilian sides, in the previous rounds with disciplined performances home and away.

Notably, Quito's Copa Ecuador quarter-final against Deportivo Cuenca, originally scheduled for October 22, has been postponed. This gives the squad full focus on their continental campaign.

Palmeiras have also been dominant throughout the Copa Libertadores 2025. They won all six Group G matches and beat Universitario of Peru in the round of 16, as well as four-time winners from Argentina, River Plate, in the quarter-finals.

Domestically, Abel Ferreira's Big Green recorded wins over Bragantino, Juventude, Vasco da Gama, and Sao Paulo in October, though they lost to Flamengo in their most recent outing.

In the other semi-final, Flamengo (Brazil) have won the first leg against Racing Club (Argentina) 1-0, thanks to an 88th-minute goal from Jorge Carrascal, at Maracana Stadium, Rio de Janeiro. The return leg at El Cilindro, Avellaneda, is scheduled for October 30 at 6:00 AM (IST).

LDU Quito Vs Palmeiras Head-To-Head Record

The two teams have previously met twice in the Copa Libertadores. In the 2009 edition, they were clubbed in Group 1 of the second round. Quito won the first leg 3-2, while Palmeiras took the honours from the return leg, a 2-0 at home.

This Quito vs Palmeiras match in the Andes Mountains will be a high-altitude test for the visitors from Brazil, with Quito perched at 2,850 metres (9,350 feet) above sea level -- a factor that influences continental match dynamics, particularly against teams accustomed to lower elevations.

Sao Paulo in southeastern Brazil, where Palmeiras is based, has a significantly lower altitude of around 760 meters (2,490 feet). It's worth noting that South African football features over 35 top-tier clubs that regularly host matches at altitudes exceeding 2,000 meters.

The second leg between Palmeiras and Quito at Allianz Parque, Sao Paulo, is scheduled for October 31 at 6:00 AM IST.

What Is Copa Libertadores?

Organised by CONMEBOL since 1960, the Copa Libertadores is South America's premier club competition. It features top clubs from across the continent and also serves as a qualifier for the FIFA Club World Cup.

Libertadores is known for its intense atmospheres, historic rivalries, and unpredictable knockout stages. Structurally and in prestige, it mirrors the UEFA Champions League in Europe. The Copa Sudamericana is its secondary counterpart, akin to the UEFA Europa League.

For the record, UEFA has introduced (starting 2024) a new format for its three top club competitions (Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League) with a 36-team league phase replacing the old group stage. Each team play eight different opponents (four home, four away), the top eight advance directly to the round of 16, while teams ranked 9-24 enter a knockout playoff round.

While the Champions League garners more global attention due to European club prominence, the Libertadores is deeply embedded in South American football culture, providing a launchpad to countless talents.

Players Who Have Completed Libertadores-UCL Double

At least 15 players have achieved the rare feat of winning both the Copa Libertadores and the UEFA Champions League -- two of the most prestigious titles in global club football:

Marcelo (Real Madrid, Fluminense), David Luiz (Chelsea, Flamengo), Ramires (Chelsea, Palmeiras), Rafinha (Bayern Munich, Flamengo), Julian Alvarez (Manchester City, River Plate), Neymar (Barcelona, Santos), Danilo (Real Madrid, Santos), Ronaldinho (Barcelona, Atletico Mineiro), Carlos Tevez (Manchester United, Boca Juniors), Walter Samuel (Inter Milan, Boca Juniors), Cafu (AC Milan, Sao Paulo), Dida (AC Milan, Cruzeiro), Roque Junior (AC Milan, Palmeiras), Juan Pablo Sorin (Juventus, River Plate), and Willy Caballero (Chelsea, Boca Juniors).

Independiente and Boca Juniors, both from Argentina, are the two most successful teams in the Libertadores' history, winning the tournament seven and six times, respectively.

Palmeiras' Libertadores pedigree is well established, too. They are one of the three Brazilian teams to have lifted the continental trophy three times, alongside Sao Paulo, Santos, Gremio, and Flamengo.

Quito remain the only Ecuadorian club to have won the Copa Libertadores, having defeated Brazilian side Fluminense in the 2028 final. The two-legged tie ended 5-5 on aggregate, with Quito prevailing 3-1 in the penalty shootout.

Clubs from Argentina and Brazil have collectively won the Copa Libertadores title 49 times, with Argentinean outfits claiming 25. Uruguay ranks third in overall success (8).

LDU Quito Vs Palmeiras, Copa Libertadores Semi-Final Live Streaming

The LDU Quito Vs Palmeiras match kicks off at 6:00 AM IST (19:30 local). The match will not be telecast or streamed live on any platform in India. However, fans elsewhere can watch the match live on various platforms.

CONMEBOL Countries:

Argentina: Disney+ Premium Argentina, Fox Sports Argentina

Bolivia: Disney+ Premium Chile, ESPN Colombia

Brazil: Zapping, Claro TV+, Disney+ Premium Brazil, Sky+, Vivo Play, ESPN Brazil

Chile: Disney+ Premium Chile, ESPN Premium Chile

Colombia: Disney+ Premium Sur, ESPN Colombia

Ecuador: Disney+ Premium Sur, ESPN Colombia

Paraguay: Disney+ Premium Argentina, ESPN Colombia

Peru: Disney+ Premium Chile, ESPN Colombia

Uruguay: Disney+ Premium Argentina, ESPN Colombia

Venezuela: Disney+ Premium Sur, inter, ESPN Colombia

And elsewhere...

Germany: sportdigital1+

Italy: Como

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN 2, Canal+ Netherlands

Mexico: Disney+ Premium Mexico, ESPN2 Mexico

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Spain: LaLiga+ Spain

USA: Fanatiz USA, fuboTV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Espanol

Published At:
