Copa Sudamericana 2025: Independiente Disqualified After Fan Violence In Universidad De Chile Match

Universidad de Chile progressed to the next stage of Copa Sudamericana 2025 after Club Atlético Independiente was disqualified due to violent fan clashes

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Fans of Argentina’s Independiente attack a Universidad de Chile fan, right, after they stripped him of his clothing during a Copa Sudamericana round of sixteen second leg soccer match at the Libertadores de America stadium in Avellaneda, Argentina, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Independiente disqualified from Copa Sudamericana 2025 due to fan violence

  • CONMEBOL imposed a $250,000 fine on Independiente

  • Match halted at halftime due to fan disruptions

  • Universidad de Chile to advance to quarter-finals

  • Over 100 arrests and multiple injuries reported during clashes on August 20

Club Atlético Independiente, an Argentine football team, was disqualified from the Copa Sudamericana 2025 after violent fan clashes erupted during a match against Universidad de Chile last month. South American football's governing body, CONMEBOL, announced this decision on Thursday, September 5, 2025.

Over 100 arrests and around 20 injuries were reported following the Round of 16 match on August 20, which took place at the Libertadores de América stadium in Avellaneda, Buenos Aires, within Argentina’s capital province. Universidad de Chile now progresses to the continental quarter-finals.

CONMEBOL Ruling Details Sanctions

CONMEBOL confirmed its decision to disqualify Club Atlético Independiente from this edition of the Copa Sudamericana 2025, clarifying the club would participate without exclusion from future competitions.

As part of the disciplinary action, Independiente must pay a $250,000 fine and will play their next seven home games without any supporters in the stadium. Universidad de Chile also faces penalties, including a $270,000 fine and the requirement to play seven games behind closed doors.

Regional football authorities affirmed Universidad de Chile’s advancement to the quarter-finals, where they will compete against Alianza de Lima of Peru.

Independiente Vs Universidad De Chile Fan Violence

According to Argentine police, the incident on August 20 began when fans, primarily located in the upper stands, tore up seats and threw blunt objects towards the lower section, where home fans were positioned. The referee halted the match at halftime, with the score standing at 1-1, as rival supporters continued to throw projectiles. Eventually, the referee was forced to abandon the match after 48 minutes.

Disturbingly, as Universidad fans departed, hooded Independiente supporters broke barriers to enter the visitors’ section and attacked people with sticks and metal bars. All injured football fans have already been discharged from the hospital.

The incident had drawn widespread condemnation. Chilean President Gabriel Boric described the action as a ‘lynching’. FIFA President Gianni Infantino called for exemplary actions against the perpetrators.

Notably, this marks the second time within a decade that an Argentine club has been disqualified from an international CONMEBOL competition for violent fan misconduct; Boca Juniors faced expulsion from the Copa Libertadores in May 2015 after a similar episode.

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
Tags

