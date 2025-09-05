Copa Sudamericana 2025: Independiente Disqualified After Fan Violence In Universidad De Chile Match

Independiente disqualified from Copa Sudamericana 2025 due to fan violence
CONMEBOL imposed a $250,000 fine on Independiente
Match halted at halftime due to fan disruptions
Universidad de Chile to advance to quarter-finals
Over 100 arrests and multiple injuries reported during clashes on August 20
Club Atlético Independiente, an Argentine football team, was disqualified from the Copa Sudamericana 2025 after violent fan clashes erupted during a match against Universidad de Chile last month. South American football's governing body, CONMEBOL, announced this decision on Thursday, September 5, 2025.
Over 100 arrests and around 20 injuries were reported following the Round of 16 match on August 20, which took place at the Libertadores de América stadium in Avellaneda, Buenos Aires, within Argentina’s capital province. Universidad de Chile now progresses to the continental quarter-finals.
CONMEBOL Ruling Details Sanctions
CONMEBOL confirmed its decision to disqualify Club Atlético Independiente from this edition of the Copa Sudamericana 2025, clarifying the club would participate without exclusion from future competitions.
As part of the disciplinary action, Independiente must pay a $250,000 fine and will play their next seven home games without any supporters in the stadium. Universidad de Chile also faces penalties, including a $270,000 fine and the requirement to play seven games behind closed doors.
Regional football authorities affirmed Universidad de Chile’s advancement to the quarter-finals, where they will compete against Alianza de Lima of Peru.
Independiente Vs Universidad De Chile Fan Violence
According to Argentine police, the incident on August 20 began when fans, primarily located in the upper stands, tore up seats and threw blunt objects towards the lower section, where home fans were positioned. The referee halted the match at halftime, with the score standing at 1-1, as rival supporters continued to throw projectiles. Eventually, the referee was forced to abandon the match after 48 minutes.
Disturbingly, as Universidad fans departed, hooded Independiente supporters broke barriers to enter the visitors’ section and attacked people with sticks and metal bars. All injured football fans have already been discharged from the hospital.
The incident had drawn widespread condemnation. Chilean President Gabriel Boric described the action as a ‘lynching’. FIFA President Gianni Infantino called for exemplary actions against the perpetrators.
Notably, this marks the second time within a decade that an Argentine club has been disqualified from an international CONMEBOL competition for violent fan misconduct; Boca Juniors faced expulsion from the Copa Libertadores in May 2015 after a similar episode.
(With AP Inputs)