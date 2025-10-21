Kairat Vs Pafos Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: When And Where To Watch

This is the first-ever Kairat vs Pafos match, and also between Kazakh and Cypriot teams in UCL
Debutants Kairat are bottom of the points table; they have conceded nine goals in two matches
Pafos, also in their maiden campaign, earned a draw with Olympiacos but were thrashed by Bayern Munich
Kairat take on Pafos in their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase matchday 3 fixture at Central Stadium, Almaty, on Tuesday (October 21, 2025). Watch the Kairat vs Pafos football match tonight live.
It's an intriguing clash between two debutants in the league phase/group stage of the Champions League, presenting two relatively unknown nations in European football.
Rafael Urazbakhtin's Kairat enter the match searching for their first points of the campaign. They are rooted at the bottom of the 36-team table, having conceded 4+ goals each in their defeats against Sporting CP (1-4) away and 0-5 at home against Real Madrid.
Pafos, meanwhile, are 32nd in the standings with one point from two games. Juan Carlos Carcedo's team stopped Olympiacos from scoring with a valiant defensive effort for a goalless draw in Greece, but the Cypriot outfit succumbed to a 1-5 home defeat against German giants Bayern Munich.
After the league stage, the top eight teams will receive a bye to the round of 16. The sides ranked ninth through 24th will play in the knockout phase play-offs, with ninth to 16th getting seeded for the draw. Teams ranked from 25th to 36th will be eliminated from all continental competitions this season.
Kairat Vs Pafos Head-To-Head Record
This is not only the first encounter between Kairat and Pafos, but also the inaugural meeting between clubs from Kazakhstan and Cyprus in the history of the European Cup/UEFA Champions League -- the top tier of continental club football.
Kairat vs Pafos Live Streaming
The Kairat vs Pafos UEFA Champions League match will take place on Tuesday, October 21 at the Central Stadium stadium, Almaty city, Kazakhstan.
Fans in India can watch the Kairat vs Pafos UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.
How to watch live telecast of the Kairat vs Pafos, UEFA Champions League match in India?
The live telecast of the Kairat vs Pafos UEFA Champions League match will be made available on the Sony Sports Network.