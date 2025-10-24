Nepal Vs Iran Live Streaming, Tri-Nation International Friendlies 2025: When, Where To Watch NEP-W Vs IRN-W

Iran won their opener against India 2-0 and would like to maintain the momentum
Experienced players like Sabitra Bhandari could be key for Nepal’s chances.
Match available live on FIFA+, free and accessible globally.
After a six-year hiatus, the historic rivalry between Nepal and Iran in women's football resumes on Friday, October 24, 2025, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Polo Ground) in Shillong, India. Kick-off is scheduled for 6:45 PM Nepal Time (6:30 PM IST).
Iran enter the match with momentum, having secured a 2-0 victory over India in their tournament opener, with Sara Didar scoring both goals. Ranked 70th in the FIFA Women's World Rankings, Iran is poised to continue their strong performance.
Nepal, currently ranked 89th, will aim to beat Iran and send a strong message to the football world.
The squad features experienced players such as Sabitra Bhandari, Anita Basnet, and Anjila Tumbapo Subba, who were part of the 2019 Hero Women’s Gold Cup-winning team. Their leadership and experience will be crucial in this high-stakes encounter.
Nepal Women Vs Iran Women, Tri-Nation International Friendlies 2025: Live Streaming
Where to watch Nepal Women Vs Iran Women Tri-Nation International Friendlies 2025 live?
Live streaming of Tri-Nation Women's International Friendlies 2025 in India will be available for free on FIFA+. There will be no live telecast of the Tri-Nation Women's football matches on any TV channel in India.