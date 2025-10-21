India Women Vs Iran Women LIVE Score, Tri-nation Friendly: Blue Tigresses In Action

India Women Vs Iran Women LIVE Score, Tri-nation Friendly AIFF

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India Women vs Iran Women football match in the tri-nation series opener at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Tuesday (October 21, 2025). The third team in the equation is Nepal. This match marks the beginning of a crucial preparation phase for both teams ahead of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 in Australia, for which they have already booked tickets by winning their respective groups in the qualifiers. Follow live scores here

LIVE UPDATES