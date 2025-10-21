India Women Vs Iran Women, Tri-Nation International Friendly 2025 Preview: Blue Tigresses Eye Winning Start

India and Iran last met during the Asian Cup 2022 in Navi Mumbai. The match ended in a goalless draw, but the result was rendered null and void after India withdrew from the tournament due to a COVID-19 outbreak

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
File-Photo-Crispin-Chhetri
India women's team head coach Crispin Chettri. Photo: X/OdishaFC
Summary
  • India take on Iran in the opening match of the Tri-Nation International Friendly 2025

  • The third team are Nepal, who narrowly missed out on Asian Cup qualification

  • India and Iran last met during the Asian Cup 2022 in Navi Mumbai

India women will take on Iran women in the opening match of the Tri-Nation International Friendly 2025 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Tuesday (October 21, 2025). Watch the India vs Iran football match today.

This match marks the beginning of a crucial preparation phase for both teams ahead of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 in Australia, for which they have already booked tickets by winning their respective groups in the qualifiers.

"After our Asian Cup qualification, this will be our first match in almost four months, India head coach Crispin Chettri said in the pre-match press conference. "We'll try to play good football and are also looking at several new players."

The third team in the tournament are Nepal, who narrowly missed out on Asian Cup qualification after a penalty shootout defeat to Uzbekistan. Iran will take on Nepal on October 24 in the second match, while the India vs Nepal clash on October 27 will conclude the tournament. All the matches will be played in Shillong.

India and Iran last met during the Asian Cup 2022 in Navi Mumbai. The match ended in a goalless draw, but the result was rendered null and void after India withdrew from the tournament due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

India Squad For Tri-Nation International Friendly 2025

Goalkeepers: Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Sowmiya Narayanasamy.

Defenders: Shilky Hemam, Kiran Pisda, Malati Munda, Martina Thokchom, Nirmala Phanjoubam, Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu.

Midfielders: Grace Lalrampari Hauhnar, Babina Lisham, Ratanbala Nongmaithem, Priyadharshini Selladurai, Sangita Basfore, Santosh.

Forwards: Grace Dangmei, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Lynda Kom Serto, Malavika P, Manisha Kalyan, Mousumi Murmu, Pyari Xaxa, Rimpa Haldar.

Published At:
