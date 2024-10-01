Pep Guardiola predicted it will not be long until Phil Foden is back to his best for Manchester City. (More Football News)
Foden was named PFA Player of the Year and the Premier League Player of the Year following an exceptional season in 2023-24.
However, after featuring for England at Euro 2024, Foden has begun four of his five games this season on the bench, with his only start coming against Watford in the EFL Cup.
Speaking ahead of City's Champions League clash away in Slovakia against Slovan Bratislava, Guardiola said he was not concerned, though.
"Maybe I can have some doubts in many things, but Phil Foden is going to be back! As much as he feels good, he will be back," Guardiola told reporters.
"I think in 30 minutes at St James' Park [against Newcastle on Saturday], I felt already something that I like that I didn't see for example against Watford."
Foden is yet to score this season but an away trip to Bratislava, beaten 5-1 in their opening game at Celtic, could be the moment for him to open his account.
"Don't forget after the Euros he didn't have any training for two months, he had problems with some niggles and some problems in his health," Guardiola said.
"But now he is smiling and he's in his rhythm. He was the best player in the Premier League last season so we need him, he was important for us, but I have no doubts with his love for football and his training and passion, he will be back."
City drew their opening Champions League group game 0-0 at home against Inter and will be expected to dispatch of Bratislava on Tuesday with ease.
"I have incredible respect for all the teams in the Champions League especially when you play away," Guardiola said. "Hopefully we can be aggressive and take the result that we need.
"I have learned (in my career) that nothing is for granted. Nothing comes for free."
Should City, as expected, avoid defeat, they will equal the record for the longest unbeaten run in European Cup/Champions League history, which is held by Manchester United (25 games between September 2007 and May 2009).
Guardiola's side have won 16 and drawn eight of their last 24 matches in the Champions League, scoring 60 goals and conceding just 18 in return in that run.