Football

Slovan Bratislava Vs Manchester City: Pep Guardiola Predicts Phil Foden Will Soon Flourish For MCFC

Foden is yet to score this season but an away trip to Bratislava, beaten 5-1 in their opening game at Celtic, could be the moment for him to open his account

Pep-Guardiola
Pep Guardiola in conversation with Phil Foden
info_icon

Pep Guardiola predicted it will not be long until Phil Foden is back to his best for Manchester City. (More Football News)

Foden was named PFA Player of the Year and the Premier League Player of the Year following an exceptional season in 2023-24.

However, after featuring for England at Euro 2024, Foden has begun four of his five games this season on the bench, with his only start coming against Watford in the EFL Cup.

Speaking ahead of City's Champions League clash away in Slovakia against Slovan Bratislava, Guardiola said he was not concerned, though.

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Phil Foden is likely to miss England's Nations League fixtures - null
Pep Guardiola Delivers Phil Foden Blow To England Boss Lee Carsley

BY Stats Perform

"Maybe I can have some doubts in many things, but Phil Foden is going to be back! As much as he feels good, he will be back," Guardiola told reporters.

"I think in 30 minutes at St James' Park [against Newcastle on Saturday], I felt already something that I like that I didn't see for example against Watford."

Foden is yet to score this season but an away trip to Bratislava, beaten 5-1 in their opening game at Celtic, could be the moment for him to open his account.

"Don't forget after the Euros he didn't have any training for two months, he had problems with some niggles and some problems in his health," Guardiola said.

"But now he is smiling and he's in his rhythm. He was the best player in the Premier League last season so we need him, he was important for us, but I have no doubts with his love for football and his training and passion, he will be back."

City drew their opening Champions League group game 0-0 at home against Inter and will be expected to dispatch of Bratislava on Tuesday with ease.

"I have incredible respect for all the teams in the Champions League especially when you play away," Guardiola said. "Hopefully we can be aggressive and take the result that we need.

"I have learned (in my career) that nothing is for granted. Nothing comes for free."

Should City, as expected, avoid defeat, they will equal the record for the longest unbeaten run in European Cup/Champions League history, which is held by Manchester United (25 games between September 2007 and May 2009).

Guardiola's side have won 16 and drawn eight of their last 24 matches in the Champions League, scoring 60 goals and conceding just 18 in return in that run.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Live Score: Attacking, Ambitious IND Seek Early Wickets As BAN Eye Survival
  2. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: When Does Action Begin? Check Kanpur Weather Forecast For Day 5
  3. Singapore Women's Tour Of Japan 2024 Live Streaming: JPN-W Vs SGP-W Complete Schedule, Fixture, Squads, When And Where To Watch
  4. Qatar Vs Papua New Guinea Live Streaming, ICC CWC Challenge League A 2024-26: When, Where To Watch
  5. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-Up Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Slovan Bratislava Vs Manchester City: Pep Guardiola Predicts Phil Foden Will Soon Flourish For MCFC
  2. Bournemouth 3-1 Southampton: Evanilson Off The Mark In Routine Win Over The Saints
  3. Arsenal Vs PSG: Enrique Explains Ousmane Dembele Axing Ahead Of UCL Clash
  4. Simone Inzaghi Highlights Continuity As Key For Inter Milan In Serie A, Champions League Challenge
  5. Arsenal Vs PSG, Champions League Preview: Timber Agrees With Rodri's Fixture Congestion Concerns
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Osaka Confident She Can 'Take Control' In Gauff Tussle
  2. China Open: Sinner Tops ATP Tour For 2024 Wins After Defeating Lehecka
  3. China Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Karen Khachanov To Set Up Daniil Medvedev Clash In Semi-Final
  4. China Open: Coco Gauff Storms Into Fourth Round With Record-Breaking Win
  5. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Already Targeting Next Landmark After 200th Career Win
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Can Omar Abdullah Save Face This Time?
  2. J&K Assembly Elections Phase 3 LIVE: Voting Underway In 40 Seats Across Seven Districts; Security Beefed Up
  3. In Third And Final Phase, J&K Could See A High Voter Turnout
  4. J&K Polls: Voting At 40 Constituencies During Final Phase On Oct 1| Key Candidates And Other Details
  5. Who Is Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh? New Chief Of Air Staff With More Than 5,000 Hrs Of Flying Experience
Entertainment News
  1. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  2. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  3. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
  4. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  5. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
US News
  1. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  2. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  3. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  4. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
World News
  1. Israeli Military Raids Across Lebanon, Say Reports; Defence Minister Gallant Shares 'Next Phase In War'
  2. Where Is Yahya Sinwar? Hamas Leader's Image At IDF Briefing Stirs Questions
  3. With Freedom Party's Win In Austria, Far-Right Surge Strengthens Across Europe | Explained
  4. South Korea To Criminalise Watching Or Possessing Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Under New Law
  5. Japan's Likely Next Leader Shigeru Ishiba Calls Election For October 27
Latest Stories
  1. South Korea To Criminalise Watching Or Possessing Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Under New Law
  2. United Arab Emirates Vs United States Highlights, Namibia T20I Tri-Series: USA Beat UAE By 15 Runs
  3. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  4. SCO-W Vs SL-W, ICC Women's T20 WC 2024 Warm-Up Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. India Receives Final Price For 26 Rafale Marine Jet Deal. Here's What We Know
  6. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: Ravichandran Ashwin Takes Two Wickets As Bangladesh Trail By 26 Runs In Second Innings
  7. Pisces October 2024 Horoscope: Check Out Your Monthly Horoscope Based On Your Sign
  8. Aquarius October 2024 Horoscope: Check This Month's Predictions According To Your Zodiac Sign