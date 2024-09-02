Pep Guardiola Delivers Phil Foden Blow To England Boss Lee Carsley

Phil Foden is unlikely to link up with the England squad due to illness, according to Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola. (More Football News)
Foden, who scooped the PFA's Player of the Year last month, has played just 45 minutes this season in City's 2-0 win over Chelsea on the opening day of the campaign.
The 24-year-old had been called up by new England interim boss Lee Carsley for the Nations League matches against the Republic of Ireland and Finland.
But Guardiola believes the midfielder will not be fit enough to link up with his national side, saying after their win over West Ham: “I don’t think so right now.
“I think he will not go but I don’t know. He doesn’t feel well. But national teams, they decide.
“He doesn’t feel good. It’s his stomach, a little virus. But the people said with antibiotics and so on he will be fine.”
Foden’s absence from the England squad will be the second notable name to miss out from their Euro 2024 squad, with Jude Bellingham nursing a calf injury.
The City man enjoyed a stellar season under Guardiola last term, producing 39 goal involvements (27 goals and 12 assists) in all competitions.
But that form failed to transpire during Gareth Southgate's tenure, further highlighted by not registering a goal or an assist for the Three Lions at their most recent tournament.
Foden's best position within the England squad has been the centre of attention in recent seasons, often operating out wide rather than centrally where he has proved to be more effective for his club.
He has made 41 appearances for England but scored just four goals, with his last strike for his country coming in an international friendly against Scotland last year.