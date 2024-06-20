UEFA Euro 2024: Who's Playing Who In Today's European C'ship Group Games

Today's UEFA European Championship 2024 sees some important games in Matchday 2. Earlier, Germany sealed their spot in the knockout stages with a 2-0 win over Hungary. (More Football News)
Slovenia take on Serbia in the first game of the day from Group C at the Euro 2024 followed by Denmark taking on England.
Gareth Southgate's men defeated Serbia in their opening Group C encounter and another win, could seal their spot in the knockout phase.
The most vital game of the day comes from Group B as La Roja take on Italy at the Veltins Arena on Thursday, June 20 (IST). Italy and Spain won their opening Group B encounters against Croatia and Albania, respectively.
A win for Spain will be enough to take them through but Italy must win, knowing they have another tough fixture against Croatia lined up.
When is Slovenia vs Serbia, Denmark vs England and Spain vs Italy, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group Matches?
The Slovenia vs Serbia, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group C match will take place on June 20, Thursday (IST) at the Allianz Arena at 6:30 PM IST.
Denmark vs England, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group C match will take place on June 20, Thursday (IST) at the Frankfurt Arena at 9:30 PM IST.
Spain vs Italy, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group B match will take place on June 21, Friday (IST) at the Cologne Stadium at 12:30 AM IST.
Where to watch Slovenia vs Serbia, Denmark vs England and Spain vs Italy, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group Matches?
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.