Shillong Lajong FC Vs NorthEast United FC Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1: When, Where To Watch

Shillong Lajong Football Club face NorthEast United Football Club at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Tuesday
NEUFC come off a 4-0 quarter-final win; Lajong advanced with a comeback vs Indian Navy FT
Highlanders aim for a second straight final, Lajong look to upset their ISL rivals
NorthEast United FC and Shillong Lajong FC are set for a fiery clash in the first semi-final of the Durand Cup 2025 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Tuesday. Get Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC streaming info here.
This clash brings back memories of last year’s semi-final, where the Highlanders cruised to a 3-0 victory. Riding high on confidence, they now aim for back-to-back appearances in the Durand Cup final.
The sides have already crossed paths in this edition, with NEUFC narrowly defeating Lajong 2-1 in the group stage.
Shillong Lajong booked their semi-final spot as one of the best second-placed finishers, showing real fight in the quarters with a spirited comeback win over Indian Navy FT. The I-League side will once again be underdogs but will hope to disrupt their ISL rivals with the same grit and energy.
NorthEast United, meanwhile, head into Shillong brimming with belief after thrashing Bodoland FC 4-0 in the last eight. Their earlier 2-2 stumble against Rangdajied United forced coach Juan Pedro Benali to revert to his strongest XI, and it paid off handsomely.
Moroccan striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie stole the show again, scoring twice to take his tally to seven goals and an assist, putting him firmly in control of the Golden Boot race.
Shillong Lajong FC Vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1: Live Streaming
When to watch Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1?
Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1, will be played on Tuesday, August 19, at 7:00 PM IST.
Where to watch Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1?
The Durand Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1 between Shillong Lajong FC and NorthEast United FC will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network, with live streaming available on SonyLIV.