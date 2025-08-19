Shillong Lajong FC Vs NorthEast United FC Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1: When, Where To Watch

Get live streaming details and match preview for Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC in Durand Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong, on Tuesday, August 19

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: minal tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bodoland FC vs NorthEast United FC Durand Cup 2025
NorthEast United FC celebrate a goal against Bodoland FC in the Durand Cup quarter-final in Kokrajhar. Photo: Durand Cup
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shillong Lajong Football Club face NorthEast United Football Club at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Tuesday

  • NEUFC come off a 4-0 quarter-final win; Lajong advanced with a comeback vs Indian Navy FT

  • Highlanders aim for a second straight final, Lajong look to upset their ISL rivals

NorthEast United FC and Shillong Lajong FC are set for a fiery clash in the first semi-final of the Durand Cup 2025 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Tuesday. Get Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC streaming info here.

This clash brings back memories of last year’s semi-final, where the Highlanders cruised to a 3-0 victory. Riding high on confidence, they now aim for back-to-back appearances in the Durand Cup final.

The sides have already crossed paths in this edition, with NEUFC narrowly defeating Lajong 2-1 in the group stage.

Shillong Lajong booked their semi-final spot as one of the best second-placed finishers, showing real fight in the quarters with a spirited comeback win over Indian Navy FT. The I-League side will once again be underdogs but will hope to disrupt their ISL rivals with the same grit and energy.

NorthEast United, meanwhile, head into Shillong brimming with belief after thrashing Bodoland FC 4-0 in the last eight. Their earlier 2-2 stumble against Rangdajied United forced coach Juan Pedro Benali to revert to his strongest XI, and it paid off handsomely.

Moroccan striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie stole the show again, scoring twice to take his tally to seven goals and an assist, putting him firmly in control of the Golden Boot race.

Shillong Lajong FC Vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1: Live Streaming

When to watch Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1?

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1, will be played on Tuesday, August 19, at 7:00 PM IST.

Where to watch Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1?

The Durand Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1 between Shillong Lajong FC and NorthEast United FC will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network, with live streaming available on SonyLIV.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  3. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

  5. PCB Central Contracts 2025: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Demoted, No Category A Players

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  2. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  4. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  5. V Williams/Opelka Vs Muchova/Rublev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  2. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  3. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  4. Rahul Gandhi Accuses EC- BJP Of A 'Vote Chori Partnership'

  5. Opposition Set to Announce Joint VP Candidate, Likely Tamil Nadu Face Against NDA’s Radhakrishnan

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  2. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Modi To Attend SCO Summit As India-China Relations Show Upward Trend, Says NSA Doval

  5. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

Latest Stories

  1. Matthew Perry Death Case: 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Agrees To Plead Guilty In Friends Actor Overdose Case

  2. Thama Teaser: Ayushmann, Rashmika Starrer Promises An Eternal Love Story With Supernatural Twist

  3. Virgo Zodiac Sign - Grounded, Graceful, And Goal-Oriented

  4. AR Murugadoss Reveals It Was 'Not Easy' To Work With Salman Khan In Sikandar: He Turns Up On Set Only By 8 PM

  5. Mumbai Weather Today: Heavy Rains Trigger Red Alert, Schools Closed, and Airlines Issue Advisory

  6. August 19, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Leo, and Aquarius

  7. Girl Therapy, Girl Dinner: The Trivialisation Of Female Coping Mechanisms In Digital Culture

  8. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks