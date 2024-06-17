Football

SER Vs ENG, UEFA Euro 2024: Harry Kane Hails 'Unbelievable' Jude Bellingham As England's Golden Boy Strikes Again

Bellingham opened the scoring as he headed home Bukayo Saka's cross to become the first player to net for the Three Lions at both the World Cup and Euros while playing his club football outside of England

Harry Kane celebrates with Jude Bellingham
Harry Kane lauded Jude Bellingham as "unbelievable" after the Real Madrid superstar's early goal sealed a 1-0 win over Serbia at Euro 2024. (More Football News)

The midfielder also became just the second player ever to score at both the World Cup and Euros before turning 21, after compatriot Michael Owen, who did so at the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000.

With plenty of pressure on the youngster's shoulders, Kane – who became England's record appearance maker in major tournaments – had nothing but praise for his team-mate.

Jude Bellingham warming up ahead of facing Serbia
SRB Vs ENG, UEFA Euro 2024: Bellingham Sets Another Record With England Start

BY Stats Perform

Kane told BBC Sport: "He's an unbelievable player. "He deserves all the praise he is getting at the moment. 

"Just the way he plays and the confidence he plays with and also the way he affects games. 

"It's important for people playing in these positions to get goals and assists and that is what he does. It was a great run into the box, and he finished it off nicely."

Gareth Southgate's side had to withstand a wave of pressure from their opponents in the second half, but continued their run of winning their opening game in all four of their major tournaments played under his management. 

"We knew it was going to be a tough game," Kane added.

"Serbia pose some good threats, they were very physical with the long ball. 

"I thought we dealt overall really well. There was a spell in the first half when we were camped in our half a little bit, but overall I think we deserved the win and in the group, like I touched on before, it is all about getting through so it's an important win tonight."

England, who have now kept a clean sheet in each of their last five group stage matches at the European Championships, will book their progression from Group C should they defeat Denmark on Thursday.

