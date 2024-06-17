Football

SRB Vs ENG, UEFA Euro 2024: Bellingham Sets Another Record With England Start

Jude Bellingham is the first European player to make an appearance at three major international tournaments before turning 21

Jude Bellingham warming up ahead of facing Serbia
Jude Bellingham set another record as he started in England's opening match of Euro 2024. (More Football News)

Having been named, as expected, in England's XI for their first Group C fixture against Serbia on Sunday, Bellingham made history at kick-off.

The 20-year-old is the first European player to make an appearance at three major international tournaments before turning 21.

Bellingham made three substitute appearances at Euro 2020, helping England to reach the final, which they lost to Italy on penalties.

He subsequently made five appearances – all of them starts – at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Bellingham comes into Euro 2024 on the back of a fantastic maiden season at Real Madrid, having scored 23 goals as Los Blancos won LaLiga and the Champions League.

