Scottish Premiership Transfers: Rangers Sell Dessers, Bring In Chermiti, While Celtic Add Tounekti

Rangers also brought in Derek Cornelius on a season-long loan from Marseille, with an option to buy at the end of the campaign

Cyriel Dessers' departure from Rangers was confirmed on Monday as he left the club to join Panathinaikos following two years at Ibrox.

Russell Martin had confirmed the striker was close to an exit following the Old Firm derby on Saturday, but Rangers also added two new signings to their squad.

Youssef Chermiti has joined from Everton, signing a four-year contract. He made just 24 appearances for the Toffees, only starting two of those games.

Following his signing, Martin described Chermiti as "a young striker with huge potential".

Rangers also brought in Derek Cornelius on a season-long loan from Marseille, with an option to buy at the end of the campaign.

Dessers made 115 appearances for Rangers in all competitions after joining in July 2023, scoring 52 goals in that time.

However, he has struggled for gametime this season, starting on just two of his seven appearances while finding the back of the net once.

Meanwhile, Celtic bolstered their attacking options on deadline day with the signing of Sebastian Tounekti from Hammarby.

The 23-year-old has joined the Scottish champions for an undisclosed fee and has signed a five-year deal with the club.

Tounekti only joined Hammarby in February and made 27 appearances in all competitions. He scored three goals and registered five assists.

"I'm really happy that Sebastian has joined the club, and I am sure he will be a really exciting addition to our squad," boss Brendan Rodgers told Celtic's website.

"He will give us that real added attacking intent, and I am sure he can make a big difference to us."

Adam Idah, however, has left Celtic, joining Swansea City for a reported £6m fee and signing a five-year contract with the Championship side.

Idah initially joined Celtic on loan in February 2024 before making the move permanent in August last year.

He netted 29 goals in 76 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Celtic are reportedly in talks to bring in a replacement, though, as they have been linked with former Manchester City and Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho, who mutually terminated his contract with Sevilla on deadline day.

