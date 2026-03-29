Scotland 0-1 Japan, International Friendly: Junya Ito Breakthrough Ends Tight Contest In Glasgow

Scotland vs Japan, International Friendly: Junya Ito’s late goal gave Japan a 1-0 win over Scotland at Hampden Park, as Hajime Moriyasu praised his side’s tactical flexibility and defensive discipline ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Published at:
Scotland vs Japan match report FIFA International friendly 2026 Hampden Park
Japan's Junya Ito, centre, celebrates with Japan's Keito Nakamura, left, and Japan's Ritsu Doan after scoring his side's opening goal during the international friendly soccer match between Scotland and Japan in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, March 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Scott Heppell
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Japan beat Scotland 1-0 in Glasgow thanks to Junya Ito’s 84th‑minute strike in a World Cup warm‑up

  • Coach Hajime Moriyasu hailed his team’s tactical adaptability and clean sheet

  • Scotland manager Steve Clarke admitted he was “surprised and disappointed” by the boos from home fans

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu hailed his team’s tactical flexibility after a late Junya Ito strike secured a 1-0 victory over Scotland in a pre- World Cup friendly at Hampden Park, leaving the home side facing a chorus of boos.

In a key warm-up for their eighth successive World Cup appearance, the Samurai Blue overcame a bright Scotland start to dominate the second half. Substitute Ito proved the difference in the 84th minute with a clinical finish from 12 yards to settle a tight contest.

While Scotland manager Steve Clarke admitted he was “surprised and disappointed” by the negative reaction from the Tartan Army, Moriyasu focused on his side’s defensive discipline and late clinical edge.

“I am very pleased to play in such a fantastic atmosphere,” Moriyasu said. “It was a tough game and we managed to keep a clean sheet. Toward the end, we changed the setup to get the goal. It was great for building confidence.”

The visitors survived an early scare when Zion Suzuki pushed a Scott McTominay effort onto the post, but Japan gradually asserted control. Kodai Sano clipped the bar before the break, and the pressure eventually told when Ito got the breakthrough.

Related Content
Japan's Junya Ito, centre, celebrates with Japan's Keito Nakamura, left, and Japan's Ritsu Doan after scoring his side's opening goal during the international friendly soccer match between Scotland and Japan in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, March 28, 2026. - (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)
Scotland Vs Japan Highlights, International Friendly 2026: Junya Ito Hands Samurai Blue Late Win Over Tartan Army
Scotland vs Japan, International Friendly: Preview, Head-To-Head, Live Streaming. - | Photos: Instagram
Scotland Vs Japan LIVE Streaming, International Friendly: Preview, Head-To-Head, Where To Watch Today’s Match
Japan players react following the Women's Asian Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Japan and the Philippines in Sydney, Sunday, March 15, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Rick Rycroft
Japan 7-0 Philippines, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Koga Brace Fires Nadeshiko Into Semi-Finals
Scotland celebrating their win over Uruguay in the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Pool B clash. - FIH_Hockey/X
England Vs Scotland Live Streaming, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Semi-Final: Preview, Where To Watch
Related Content

The result leaves Scotland winless in four meetings against Japan as both sides prepare for the World Cup in North America starting in June.

Japan plays England at Wembley Stadium in London on Tuesday.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Dispatch: Kohli Anchors Clinical 202 Chase In Opener; Harsh Goenka’s Viral 'IPL Trinity' Tweet Grabs Attention

  2. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Defending Champions Begin Title Defence In Style With Kohli, Padikkal Leading Dominant 202 Chase

  3. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Virat 'Chase Master' Kohli Shows Reigning Champs The Way In Terrific Opening Salvo

  4. IPL 2026: Mitchell Starc Breaks Silence On Injury, Hits Back At Critics Over Delhi Capitals Absence

  5. R Ashwin Joins San Francisco Unicorns In MLC 2026, Set To Share Dressing Room With Haris Rauf

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 28, 2026

  2. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

  3. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  4. Activists, Students Protest Passage Of Transgender Persons (Protection Of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026

  5. Power Shift In Bihar: Why Is The Transition From Nitish Kumar Taking Time?

Entertainment News

  1. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  2. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  3. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  4. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  5. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Outlook's Latest Issue: The Warlord With 'A Passion' For Peace

  2. US-Israel-Iran War : US And Israeli Forces Srike Tehran And Isfahan As War On Iran Reaches One Month

  3. Small Bags, Big Message: Iran’s Football Team Honours Children Killed In Minab School Airstrike

  4. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  5. Zelenskyy Visits UAE For Talks On Regional Security Amid Iranian Threats

Latest Stories

  1. James Tolkan Dies At 94: Back To The Future And Top Gun Star Passes Away

  2. PM Modi Lacks Courage to Oppose Israel's Actions In West Bank: Jairam Ramesh

  3. MS Dhoni Fit To Play In IPL 2026? CSK Provide Latest Update

  4. US-Israel-Iran War : US And Israeli Forces Srike Tehran And Isfahan As War On Iran Reaches One Month

  5. Emergency at Delhi IGI Airport as IndiGo Flight Lands Safely After Mid-Air Engine Scare

  6. IMAX India VP Faces Backlash Over ‘Project Hail Mary’ Shows, Calls Fan Reaction ‘Tantrum’

  7. Weekly Horoscope For March 29–April 4, 2026: Growth and Challenges Ahead for Aries, Gemini and Scorpio

  8. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Will Virat Kohli Play Today?