Scotland 0-1 Japan, International Friendly: Junya Ito Breakthrough Ends Tight Contest In Glasgow

Japan's Junya Ito, centre, celebrates with Japan's Keito Nakamura, left, and Japan's Ritsu Doan after scoring his side's opening goal during the international friendly soccer match between Scotland and Japan in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, March 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Scott Heppell

Japan's Junya Ito, centre, celebrates with Japan's Keito Nakamura, left, and Japan's Ritsu Doan after scoring his side's opening goal during the international friendly soccer match between Scotland and Japan in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, March 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Scott Heppell