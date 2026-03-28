Scotland Vs Japan LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Tartan Army Eye Win Over Samurai Blue - Starting XIs Out

Japan football team players celebrating after a goal. Photo: X | Japan Football Association

Scotland vs Japan LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the international friendly between Scotland and Japan at Hampden Park in Glasgow on Saturday, 28 March. Scotland, making their first World Cup appearance in nearly 30 years, are looking to build momentum ahead of their Group F opener against Ivory Coast on 31 March, while Japan aim to fine-tune their squad before facing England. Both teams have injury concerns, with Scotland missing Ben Gannon-Doak and Japan without key players like Takehiro Tomiyasu and Wataru Endo, but the stage is set for a competitive clash. Stay tuned for live updates.

LIVE UPDATES

28 Mar 2026, 10:19:35 pm IST Scotland Vs Japan LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Team News Scotland have almost their strongest possible side available, with only Bournemouth midfielder Ben Gannon-Doak missing out due to a serious hamstring injury. Meanwhile, both McTominay and John McGinn have recovered from recent injury issues, as has Nathan Patterson. Japan have more injury problems, with Ko Itakura, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Takefusa Kubo, Takumi Minamino, and captain Wataru Endo all missing out. There are also questions about the fitness of Tomoya Ando, who had a muscle issue earlier. However, goalkeeper Zion Suzuki is back to full fitness after recovering from a hand injury.

28 Mar 2026, 10:18:54 pm IST Scotland Vs Japan LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Head-To-Head Scotland and Japan have faced each other twice in international football, both of which were friendly matches. The first game in 2006 ended in a goalless draw, and the next match three years later ended in a 2-0 win for the Japanese.

28 Mar 2026, 10:11:58 pm IST Scotland Vs Japan LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Starting XIs 🔢 Your Scotland team news 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#SCOJPN pic.twitter.com/cHoj5xsNEh — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) March 28, 2026 🔹𝗦𝗔𝗠𝗨𝗥𝗔𝗜 𝗕𝗟𝗨𝗘🔹

📝LINE-UP📝



🏆キリンワールドチャレンジ2026

🆚スコットランド代表🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



1 鈴木彩艶(GK)

2 菅原由勢

4 瀬古歩夢

5 渡辺剛

6 藤田譲瑠チマ

8 鈴木唯人

11 前田大然(C)

17 田中碧

20 佐野航大

21 伊藤洋輝

26 後藤啓介



𝐒𝐔𝐁🔄

12 大迫敬介(GK)

23 早川友基(GK)

3… pic.twitter.com/SYSdvAVmUF — サッカー日本代表 🇯🇵 (@jfa_samuraiblue) March 28, 2026

28 Mar 2026, 10:10:09 pm IST Scotland Vs Japan LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Streaming Info Fans in India can catch the Scotland vs Japan international friendly live on the SonyLIV app and website, with TV coverage on Sony TEN 1. In the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcast live on BBC Scotland, BBC Sport Web, and BBC iPlayer. Viewers in Japan can tune in via NHK G TV and U-NEXT.