Scotland Vs Japan LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Tartan Army Eye Win Over Samurai Blue - Starting XIs Out

Scotland Vs Japan LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Team News
Scotland have almost their strongest possible side available, with only Bournemouth midfielder Ben Gannon-Doak missing out due to a serious hamstring injury. Meanwhile, both McTominay and John McGinn have recovered from recent injury issues, as has Nathan Patterson.
Japan have more injury problems, with Ko Itakura, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Takefusa Kubo, Takumi Minamino, and captain Wataru Endo all missing out. There are also questions about the fitness of Tomoya Ando, who had a muscle issue earlier. However, goalkeeper Zion Suzuki is back to full fitness after recovering from a hand injury.
Scotland Vs Japan LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Head-To-Head
Scotland and Japan have faced each other twice in international football, both of which were friendly matches. The first game in 2006 ended in a goalless draw, and the next match three years later ended in a 2-0 win for the Japanese.
Scotland Vs Japan LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Starting XIs
Scotland Vs Japan LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Streaming Info
Fans in India can catch the Scotland vs Japan international friendly live on the SonyLIV app and website, with TV coverage on Sony TEN 1.
In the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcast live on BBC Scotland, BBC Sport Web, and BBC iPlayer. Viewers in Japan can tune in via NHK G TV and U-NEXT.
Scotland Vs Japan LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Hello!
Hey everyone! We’re back with another live blog, and tonight it’s Scotland taking on Japan in an International Friendly 2026. Grab your snacks, settle in, and stay tuned for all the action as it unfolds.