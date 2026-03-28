Scotland Vs Japan LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Tartan Army Eye Win Over Samurai Blue - Starting XIs Out

Scotland vs Japan LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Follow play-by-play updates of the International Friendly between Scotland and Japan on Saturday, 28 March, at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Scotland Vs Japan LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026 Football Updates
Japan football team players celebrating after a goal. Photo: X | Japan Football Association
Scotland vs Japan LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the international friendly between Scotland and Japan at Hampden Park in Glasgow on Saturday, 28 March. Scotland, making their first World Cup appearance in nearly 30 years, are looking to build momentum ahead of their Group F opener against Ivory Coast on 31 March, while Japan aim to fine-tune their squad before facing England. Both teams have injury concerns, with Scotland missing Ben Gannon-Doak and Japan without key players like Takehiro Tomiyasu and Wataru Endo, but the stage is set for a competitive clash. Stay tuned for live updates.
LIVE UPDATES

Scotland Vs Japan LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Team News

Scotland have almost their strongest possible side available, with only Bournemouth midfielder Ben Gannon-Doak missing out due to a serious hamstring injury. Meanwhile, both McTominay and John McGinn have recovered from recent injury issues, as has Nathan Patterson.

Japan have more injury problems, with Ko Itakura, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Takefusa Kubo, Takumi Minamino, and captain Wataru Endo all missing out. There are also questions about the fitness of Tomoya Ando, who had a muscle issue earlier. However, goalkeeper Zion Suzuki is back to full fitness after recovering from a hand injury.

Scotland Vs Japan LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Head-To-Head

Scotland and Japan have faced each other twice in international football, both of which were friendly matches. The first game in 2006 ended in a goalless draw, and the next match three years later ended in a 2-0 win for the Japanese.

Scotland Vs Japan LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Starting XIs

Scotland Vs Japan LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Streaming Info

Fans in India can catch the Scotland vs Japan international friendly live on the SonyLIV app and website, with TV coverage on Sony TEN 1.

In the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcast live on BBC Scotland, BBC Sport Web, and BBC iPlayer. Viewers in Japan can tune in via NHK G TV and U-NEXT.

Scotland Vs Japan LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Hello!

Hey everyone! We’re back with another live blog, and tonight it’s Scotland taking on Japan in an International Friendly 2026. Grab your snacks, settle in, and stay tuned for all the action as it unfolds.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Padikkal-Kohli Dominate Powerplay, Hosts Race Towards Target | RCB - 89/1 (7)

  2. IPL 2026: Mitchell Starc Breaks Silence On Injury, Hits Back At Critics Over Delhi Capitals Absence

  3. IPL 2026: Bangladesh Reverse Ban, Broadcast Set To Resume For Fans - Report

  4. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Who Is Abhinandan Singh? Defending Champions Hand Debut To UP Pacer Alongside Jacob Duffy

  5. R Ashwin Joins San Francisco Unicorns In MLC 2026, Set To Share Dressing Room With Haris Rauf

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. West Asia War Hits Home: Azadpur Mandi Vendors Struggle As Rising LPG Prices Impact Livelihoods

  2. Activists, Students Protest Passage Of Transgender Persons (Protection Of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026

  3. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

  4. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  5. Day In Pics: March 27, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  2. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  3. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  4. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  5. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Nepal’s former PM Oli arrested over Gen Z protest crackdown last year

  2. Modi, Trump had productive conversation: White House on Tuesday talks

  3. Iran-Linked Hackers Breach FBI Chief Kash Patel’s Personal Email, Leak Files

  4. US-Israel-Iran War: UN Warns Of Humanitarian Crisis In Lebanon; Israel Plans For More Attacks On Iran

  5. Is Former President Hassan Rouhani Trump’s Most Pragmatic Bet For Regime Change?

Latest Stories

  1. James Tolkan Dies At 94: Back To The Future And Top Gun Star Passes Away

  2. PM Modi Lacks Courage to Oppose Israel's Actions In West Bank: Jairam Ramesh

  3. MS Dhoni Fit To Play In IPL 2026? CSK Provide Latest Update

  4. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: US And Israeli Forces Srike Tehran And Isfahan As War On Iran Reaches One Month

  5. Emergency at Delhi IGI Airport as IndiGo Flight Lands Safely After Mid-Air Engine Scare

  6. IMAX India VP Faces Backlash Over ‘Project Hail Mary’ Shows, Calls Fan Reaction ‘Tantrum’

  7. Weekly Horoscope For March 29–April 4, 2026: Growth and Challenges Ahead for Aries, Gemini and Scorpio

  8. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Will Virat Kohli Play Today?