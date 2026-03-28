Scotland Vs Japan LIVE Streaming, International Friendly, Preview, Head-To-Head, Where To Watch Today’s Match

Summary of this article
Scotland face Japan in an international friendly in Glasgow on Saturday
The match will serve as FIFA World Cup 2026 warm-up for both teams
FInd out when and where to watch the Scotland vs Japan football match live on TV and online
Scotland will host Japan in an international friendly match at Hampden Park on Saturday, with the fixture serving as a warm-up for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. Both sides have secured their places in the global tournament, with their first games scheduled for June 14.
For Scotland, this will mark their first World Cup appearance in almost three decades. Steve Clarke’s men secured qualification with a brilliant 4-2 win over Denmark, which featured three wonderful goals from Scott McTominay, Kieran Tierney, and Kenny McLean.
The Tartan Army have been drawn in a tough group that contains Brazil, Morocco, and Haiti. They will look to get some much-needed momentum in their first warm-up game tonight before their encounter against the Ivory Coast on March 31.
Steve Clarke, who has been Scotland’s head coach for seven years, will also look to end his side’s rotten run of 10 winless games at home. However, they will face a tough test against Japan.
“We play against two teams, two top-quality teams from different continents,” Clarke said. “They’ll bring their own challenge. The Japanese side, in particular, has a very interesting way of playing… It’ll be a tough game for us.”
Japan have been in good form, having won seven of their last 10 games. This includes winning their last three friendly fixtures in October and November against Brazil, Ghana, and Bolivia. The Samurai Blue topped their group in the AFC qualifiers, losing just once.
After the match against Scotland, Japan will face another British side – England – on March 31. They have been drawn in Group F in the World Cup, along with the Netherlands, Tunisia, and the UEFA Path B winner (Sweden or Poland).
Scotland vs Japan: Team News
Scotland have almost their strongest possible side available, with only Bournemouth midfielder Ben Gannon-Doak missing out due to a serious hamstring injury. Meanwhile, both McTominay and John McGinn have recovered from recent injury issues, as has Nathan Patterson.
Japan have more injury problems, with Ko Itakura, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Takefusa Kubo, Takumi Minamino, and captain Wataru Endo all missing out. There are also questions about the fitness of Tomoya Ando, who had a muscle issue earlier. However, goalkeeper Zion Suzuki is back to full fitness after recovering from a hand injury
Scotland vs Japan: Head-To-Head Record
Scotland and Japan have faced each other twice in international football, both of which were friendly matches. The first game in 2006 ended in a goalless draw, and the next match three years later ended in a 2-0 win for the Japanese.
Scotland vs Japan: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Scotland vs Japan international friendly being played?
The Scotland vs Japan international friendly will be played on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at 10:30 PM IST. The game will be hosted at Hampden Park in Glasgow.
Where to watch the Scotland vs Japan international friendly live in India?
The Scotland vs Japan international friendly will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. The television broadcast will take place on the Sony TEN 1 TV channel in the country.
Where to watch the Scotland vs Japan international friendly live elsewhere?
The Scotland vs Japan international friendly will be shown live in the United Kingdom on BBC Scotland, BBC Sport Web, and BBC iPlayer. In Japan, the match will be shown live on NHK G TV and U-NEXT.