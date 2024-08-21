Football

SAFF U20 Championship 2024: Indian Team Forced To Train Indoors Amid Heavy Rain

The Indian team was scheduled to train at the ANFA Complex on Wednesday, but heavy rain forced them to cancel their outdoor plans. To minimize the risk of injuries, head coach Ranjan Choudhuri opted to hold an indoor training session at the team's hotel

India's Monirul Molla (right) in action during the SAFF U-20 Championship game against Bhutan. Photo: AIFF Media
Incessant rain came in the way of the Indian team's preparations and forced its players to train indoors ahead of a vital match against Maldives in the U-20 SAFF Championship on Friday. (More Football News)

The Indians were set to train at the ANFA Complex on Wednesday, but rain played spoilsport and they had a training session at their hotel instead, with head coach Ranjan Choudhuri not willing to risk his players getting injured.

Team captain Ricky Meetei Haobam took in his stride the forced change in plans.

"Such things are never in your control, so there's no point dwelling on them. If something does not go according to plan, we just have to keep positive and prepare for the next day, or the next activity. It's all in the mind," said Ricky.

India began their campaign with a 1-0 victory against Bhutan despite being reduced to nine men on Monday. However, Group B has been thrown wide open after a 10-man Bhutan defeated Maldives 2-1 on Wednesday.

The Blue Colts now have to avoid defeat against the Maldives to seal their semi-final spot.

The India U-20 captain preferred to dwell on the positives.

"Of course, we are here to be champions of SAFF. This is the first time I'm playing at the U-20 level, so things are a little different. Every country is improving bit by bit, but we are a strong side as well," he said.

"We have also improved so much since last year. Every player here is playing at some club with senior players in domestic football, which means everyone here comes with a certain level of experience," said Ricky.

Ahead of the start of the championship, the officials of the India U-20 side had called the players together to announce Ricky as the captain, and the fullback hit the ground running with his new leadership role.

"I did not expect to receive the captain's armband, but I am glad that the coaches felt that I was capable enough to take on such a role in the team," said Ricky.

"When I told my parents about it, they were so proud, I am proud to wear the armband."

The youngster, who began training at Eastern Sporting Union in Manipur, after excelling in the India U-17 side where he won the SAFF U-17 Championship in 2022, helped his side qualify for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup the same year. He moved to Bengaluru FC before winning the SAFF U19 Championship last year.

While Ricky may have played as right-back in junior international and club football, it is more of a position that he has grown into.

"I actually started as a left winger, and then was converted into a centre-back by my coaches at Eastern Sporting Union," Ricky recalled.

"But when I joined the U17 camp, coach Bibiano (Fernandes) converted me to right-back, and that's what I've been playing since then.

"I always wanted to play in centre-midfield because I am a big fan of Sergio Busquets, but I'm happy playing wherever the coaches decide to put me," he said.

The team will remain in camp after the SAFF Championship as well, and prepare for the AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers, where they have been drawn in Group G alongside Mongolia (September 25), Iran (September 27), and Laos (September 29).

