Football

Intercontinental Cup: Jhingan Omitted As Nassiri Earns India Call-Up For Preparatory Camp

Manolo Marquez names 26 probables for the Intercontinental Cup preparatory camp; check out who is in

Sandesh-Jhingan-file-photo
While apologizing for remark made after ISL game, Sandesh Jhingan said he File Photo
info_icon

Chennaiyin FC's Kiyan Nassiri, son of Iranian football legend Jamshid Nassiri, is on the verge of his first India call-up. The promising forward has been included in the 26-player squad announced by new national team coach Manolo Marquez for the Intercontinental Cup preparatory camp.  (More Football News)

Notably absent from the list is influential center-back Sandesh Jhingan. 

Two uncapped players, Mohun Bagan SG right-back Ashish Rai and East Bengal goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, have been included in the India squad for the Intercontinental Cup preparatory camp. The three-team tournament will take place from September 3-9 in Hyderabad.

Key defender Sandesh Jhingan remains sidelined with a right knee injury sustained during India's Asian Cup match against Syria in January. The 31-year-old missed out on selection for the team's camp ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying matches against Kuwait and Qatar in May.

Due to his continued absence, Jhingan will not be part of the Intercontinental Cup preparatory camp, which begins in Hyderabad on August 31.

India will face Syria (ranked 93rd), Mauritius (ranked 179th), and the hosts in the three-team tournament.

The upcoming Intercontinental Cup will mark a new era for Indian football. It will be the first major tournament since the retirement of legendary captain Sunil Chhetri and the debut for new head coach Manolo Marquez. India has won the tournament twice in the past.

File photo of Bayern Munich in action in Bundesliga. - AP
Bundesliga 2024-25 Schedule, Key Dates, Format, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Chennaiyin FC forward Kiyan Nassiri, 23, has been making waves in the Indian Super League and is set to represent India for the first time. Kiyan followed in his father's footsteps. His father, a former East Bengal star, also played for the Iranian U-20 team in the 1977 FIFA World Youth Championship.

Intercontinental Cup Preparatory Camp: List Of Indian Players

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh, Amrinder Singh, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill.

Defenders: Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Roshan Singh Naorem, Anwar Ali, Jay Gupta, Ashish Rai, Subhasish Bose, Mehtab Singh.

Midfielders: Suresh Singh Wangjam, Jeakson Singh, Nandhakumar Sekar, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Yasir Mohammad, Lalengmawia Ralte, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Lalthathanga Khawlhring.

Forwards: Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Edmund Lalrindika, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco.

Intercontinental Cup Fixtures

(all matches will kick-off at 7.30 pm)

September 3: India vs Mauritius 

September 6: Syria vs Mauritius 

September 9: India vs Syria

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: PAK 16/3; Babar Azam Out For A Duck As Visitors Put On A Show In Rawalpindi
  2. ENG Vs SL: Sri Lanka Skipper Dhananjaya De Silva Says Extra Warm-Up Fixture Was Denied Before First Test
  3. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test, Toss Update: Sri Lanka Elect To Bat; Check Playing XIs
  4. Netherlands Vs United States Of America, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Toss Update: USA Elect To Field; Check Playing XIs
  5. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Toss Update: Najmul Hossain Shanto & Co Field First In Rawalpindi - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Intercontinental Cup: Jhingan Omitted As Nassiri Earns India Call-Up For Preparatory Camp
  2. La Liga: Villarreal Confirm Jorgensen Replacement With Luiz Junior Signing
  3. PFA's Player Of The Year: Foden, Palmer, Shaw Win - In Pics
  4. PFA Awards: Rodri Predicts Player Of The Year Foden Could Be England's Best-Ever
  5. Serie A: Juventus Duo Thuram, Weah Suffer Hamstring Injuries In Opener
Tennis News
  1. Nick Kyrgios, Shapovalov Hit Out After Sinner Escapes Doping Ban
  2. 'No Fault Found': Jannik Sinner Cleared After Twice Testing Positive For Banned Substance
  3. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner Tested Positive For Steroids Twice, But Will Not Be Suspended
  4. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes 'Difficult Week' To Win Fifth ATP Title Of The Season
  5. Cincinnati Open: Sabalenka Downs Pegula To Win Sixth WTA 1000 Title
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Poland Visit LIVE Updates: Modi 1st Indian PM To Visit Country In 4 Decades, Reaching Warsaw Today
  2. Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE: Police Detains Protesting Congress Workers; CISF Visits RG Kar Hospital
  3. Vinesh Vs Babita: Buzz Over Olympian Wrestler's Entry To Politics Before Haryana Elections 2024
  4. Body Of ED Officer, Under Scanner In Corruption Case, Found On Railway Track Near Delhi
  5. AIIMS Delhi Constitutes 2 Committees To Assess Safety Measures At Campus Amid Outrage Over Kolkata Case
Entertainment News
  1. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. ChatGPT’s Instagram Feed Roasts Are The New Viral Hit. Here's How You Can Try It
  2. Why Did California And Minnesota Skip The DNC Roll Call? Here's The Reason
  3. DNC 2024 Day 2: Ready For Kamala Harris, Says Obama; Michelle Slams Trump's 'Misogynistic, Racist Lies'
  4. TikTok Stars Sophia La Corte, Halley Kate, And Reed Williams’ Relationship Stirs Controversy | Viral Drama Explained
  5. iPhone 16 Pro Leaks Reveal New 'Desert Titanium' Color And Possible Design Changes | See All Color Options Here
World News
  1. Mpox: Congo To Receive First Mpox Vaccine As Outbreak Spreads
  2. ChatGPT’s Instagram Feed Roasts Are The New Viral Hit. Here's How You Can Try It
  3. Mpox Outbreak: Thailand Reports 1st Case Of Monkeypox; Africa To Begin Vaccinations Soon
  4. Why Did California And Minnesota Skip The DNC Roll Call? Here's The Reason
  5. 28 Killed As Bus Carrying Shiite Pilgrims From Pakistan To Iraq Crashes In Iran
Latest Stories
  1. Chhattisgarh High Court Endorses Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai's Government's 'Zero Tolerance' Policy Against Corruption
  2. Kolkata Doctor Case: Shocking Claims Surface Over Ex-Principal Of RG Kar Hospital; His Polygraph Test Likely
  3. MPox Scare: Dedicated Ward For Isolation, 5 Allocated Beds, Ambulance | AIIMS Delhi Issues Guidelines
  4. Chhattisgarh: Pigeon Falls Instead Of Flying At I-Day Event, Action Sought Over Viral Video
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 21, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Bharat Bandh Over SC's Quota Ruling: Banks, Schools Mostly Open; Police Lathi-Charge Protesters In Bihar
  7. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: PAK 16/3; Babar Azam Out For A Duck As Visitors Put On A Show In Rawalpindi
  8. Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE: Police Detains Protesting Congress Workers; CISF Visits RG Kar Hospital