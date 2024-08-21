Chennaiyin FC's Kiyan Nassiri, son of Iranian football legend Jamshid Nassiri, is on the verge of his first India call-up. The promising forward has been included in the 26-player squad announced by new national team coach Manolo Marquez for the Intercontinental Cup preparatory camp. (More Football News)
Notably absent from the list is influential center-back Sandesh Jhingan.
Two uncapped players, Mohun Bagan SG right-back Ashish Rai and East Bengal goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, have been included in the India squad for the Intercontinental Cup preparatory camp. The three-team tournament will take place from September 3-9 in Hyderabad.
Key defender Sandesh Jhingan remains sidelined with a right knee injury sustained during India's Asian Cup match against Syria in January. The 31-year-old missed out on selection for the team's camp ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying matches against Kuwait and Qatar in May.
Due to his continued absence, Jhingan will not be part of the Intercontinental Cup preparatory camp, which begins in Hyderabad on August 31.
India will face Syria (ranked 93rd), Mauritius (ranked 179th), and the hosts in the three-team tournament.
The upcoming Intercontinental Cup will mark a new era for Indian football. It will be the first major tournament since the retirement of legendary captain Sunil Chhetri and the debut for new head coach Manolo Marquez. India has won the tournament twice in the past.
Chennaiyin FC forward Kiyan Nassiri, 23, has been making waves in the Indian Super League and is set to represent India for the first time. Kiyan followed in his father's footsteps. His father, a former East Bengal star, also played for the Iranian U-20 team in the 1977 FIFA World Youth Championship.
Intercontinental Cup Preparatory Camp: List Of Indian Players
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh, Amrinder Singh, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill.
Defenders: Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Roshan Singh Naorem, Anwar Ali, Jay Gupta, Ashish Rai, Subhasish Bose, Mehtab Singh.
Midfielders: Suresh Singh Wangjam, Jeakson Singh, Nandhakumar Sekar, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Yasir Mohammad, Lalengmawia Ralte, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Lalthathanga Khawlhring.
Forwards: Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Edmund Lalrindika, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco.
Intercontinental Cup Fixtures
(all matches will kick-off at 7.30 pm)
September 3: India vs Mauritius
September 6: Syria vs Mauritius
September 9: India vs Syria