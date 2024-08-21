Football

Bundesliga 2024-25 Schedule, Key Dates, Format, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know

A total of 18 teams will compete in Germany's premier men's football competition, across 34 matchdays. Here is your ready reckoner for the Bundesliga 2024-25 season, starting August 23

Bayern-Munich-in-action-in-Bundesliga-March-2024-AP-photo
File photo of Bayern Munich in action in Bundesliga. Photo: AP
info_icon

A week after the first round of the German Cup (DFB Pokal) kicked off, the domestic football season in Germany is set to heat up with the 2024-25 edition of Bundesliga slated to begin on August 23, 2024. Defending champions Bayer Leverkusen will travel to Borussia Monchengladbach for the opening game of the 62nd season, which will conclude on May 17, 2025. (More Football News)

As for the other heavyweights, Bayern Munich will commence their campaign with an away game at Wolfsburg, while Borussia Dortmund will welcome Frankfurt. Bayern have a new head coach, with former Manchester City skipper Vincent Kompany taking charge.

Serhou Guirassy has signed for Dortmund. - null
Bundesliga Transfer News: Guirassy Joins Dortmund After Top Season With Stuttgart

BY Stats Perform

Bundesliga 2024-25: Format

A total of 18 teams will compete in Germany's premier men's football competition. The league will be played in the round-robin format, as is the norm. Each team will play a total of 34 matches, 17 at home and as many away. Thus, there will be 34 match days to look forward to, in all.

Bundesliga 2024-25: Big Match Dates

The first clash of the titans is on Matchday 5, with Bayern facing Leverkusen on September 28. Dortmund will host Bayern in the first 'Klassiker' of Bundesliga 2024-25 on November 30, and the winter break will start on December 23.

Bundesliga 2024-25: Two New Teams

This time, there are two new teams in the league in the form of Holstein Kiel and St. Pauli arriving from the second division (Cologne and Darmstadt were relegated). Kiel will make their Bundesliga debut, while St. Pauli will be back after a 13-year absence.

Bayern Munich defender, Josip Stanisic. - null
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich Confirm Josip Stanisic To Miss Start Of Season After Knee Surgery

BY Stats Perform

Bundesliga 2024-25 Schedule

Matchday 1: August 23-25

Matchday 2: August 30-September 1

Matchday 3: September 13-15

Matchday 4: September 20-22

Matchday 5: September 27-29

Matchday 6: October 4 onwards

Matchday 7: October 18 onwards

Matchday 8: October 25 onwards

Matchday 9: November 1 onwards

Matchday 10: November 8 onwards

Matchday 11: November 22 onwards

Matchday 12: November 29 onwards

Matchday 13: December 6 onwards

Matchday 14: December 13 onwards

Matchday 15: December 20 onwards

Winter Break: From December 23, 2024 to January 9, 2025

Matchday 16: January 10 onwards

Matchday 17: January 14 onwards

Matchday 18: January 17 onwards

Matchday 19: January 24 onwards

Matchday 20: January 31 onwards

Matchday 21: February 7 onwards

Matchday 22: February 14 onwards

Matchday 23: February 21 onwards

Matchday 24: February 29 onwards

Matchday 25: March 7 onwards

Matchday 26: March 14 onwards

Matchday 27: March 28 onwards

Matchday 28: April 4 onwards

Matchday 29: April 11 onwards

Matchday 30: April 18 onwards

Matchday 31: April 25 onwards

Matchday 32: May 2 onwards

Matchday 33: May 9 onwards

Matchday 34: May 17

Bundesliga 2024-25: Telecast, Live Streaming Details

Sony Sports Network has the India broadcasting rights for the Bundesliga 2024-25 season. The Sony Ten TV channels will telecast the matches live in India. The matches will be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website in India.

