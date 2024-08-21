A week after the first round of the German Cup (DFB Pokal) kicked off, the domestic football season in Germany is set to heat up with the 2024-25 edition of Bundesliga slated to begin on August 23, 2024. Defending champions Bayer Leverkusen will travel to Borussia Monchengladbach for the opening game of the 62nd season, which will conclude on May 17, 2025. (More Football News)
As for the other heavyweights, Bayern Munich will commence their campaign with an away game at Wolfsburg, while Borussia Dortmund will welcome Frankfurt. Bayern have a new head coach, with former Manchester City skipper Vincent Kompany taking charge.
Bundesliga 2024-25: Format
A total of 18 teams will compete in Germany's premier men's football competition. The league will be played in the round-robin format, as is the norm. Each team will play a total of 34 matches, 17 at home and as many away. Thus, there will be 34 match days to look forward to, in all.
Bundesliga 2024-25: Big Match Dates
The first clash of the titans is on Matchday 5, with Bayern facing Leverkusen on September 28. Dortmund will host Bayern in the first 'Klassiker' of Bundesliga 2024-25 on November 30, and the winter break will start on December 23.
Bundesliga 2024-25: Two New Teams
This time, there are two new teams in the league in the form of Holstein Kiel and St. Pauli arriving from the second division (Cologne and Darmstadt were relegated). Kiel will make their Bundesliga debut, while St. Pauli will be back after a 13-year absence.
Bundesliga 2024-25 Schedule
Matchday 1: August 23-25
Matchday 2: August 30-September 1
Matchday 3: September 13-15
Matchday 4: September 20-22
Matchday 5: September 27-29
Matchday 6: October 4 onwards
Matchday 7: October 18 onwards
Matchday 8: October 25 onwards
Matchday 9: November 1 onwards
Matchday 10: November 8 onwards
Matchday 11: November 22 onwards
Matchday 12: November 29 onwards
Matchday 13: December 6 onwards
Matchday 14: December 13 onwards
Matchday 15: December 20 onwards
Winter Break: From December 23, 2024 to January 9, 2025
Matchday 16: January 10 onwards
Matchday 17: January 14 onwards
Matchday 18: January 17 onwards
Matchday 19: January 24 onwards
Matchday 20: January 31 onwards
Matchday 21: February 7 onwards
Matchday 22: February 14 onwards
Matchday 23: February 21 onwards
Matchday 24: February 29 onwards
Matchday 25: March 7 onwards
Matchday 26: March 14 onwards
Matchday 27: March 28 onwards
Matchday 28: April 4 onwards
Matchday 29: April 11 onwards
Matchday 30: April 18 onwards
Matchday 31: April 25 onwards
Matchday 32: May 2 onwards
Matchday 33: May 9 onwards
Matchday 34: May 17
Bundesliga 2024-25: Telecast, Live Streaming Details
Sony Sports Network has the India broadcasting rights for the Bundesliga 2024-25 season. The Sony Ten TV channels will telecast the matches live in India. The matches will be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website in India.