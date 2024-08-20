Bundesliga: Bayern Munich Confirm Josip Stanisic To Miss Start Of Season After Knee Surgery

Josip Stanisic will miss the start of Bayern Munich's Bundesliga campaign after undergoing knee surgery. (More Football News)
The defender, who has returned to the club after a successful loan spell with Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen, tore a collateral ligament in his right knee during training on Monday.
Stanisic, who started in Bayern's 4-0 victory over Ulm in the DFB-Pokal last Friday, is set to be out for several weeks, according to a statement released by the club.
The Croatia international won the league and DFB-Pokal last season, making 20 appearances in the Bundesliga for Leverkusen during their unbeaten domestic run.
Vincent Kompany's men will kick off their top-flight campaign against Wolfsburg on Sunday.