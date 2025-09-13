Real Sociedad Vs Real Madrid, La Liga: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Kylian Mbappe will look to continue his fine early-season form for Real Madrid as the Los Blancos visit Real Sociedad for a La Liga 2025-26 fixture at Anoeta Stadium

File photo of Kylian Mbappe in action for Real Madrid. Photo: File
Summary
  • Real Madrid face Real Sociedad in La Liga 2025-26 on September 13

  • Real Madrid lead La Liga with a perfect record so far

  • Kylian Mbappe is Real Madrid's top scorer this season

Xabi Alonso says Kylian Mbappe is "hungry" for another big year with Real Madrid, as he looks to continue his fine start to the season against Real Sociedad on Saturday.

Mbappe is Madrid's top scorer in LaLiga this season, having scored in two of their three games so far.

Los Blancos sit top of the pile as one of two teams, along with Athletic Bilbao, with a perfect record, and they head to the Anoeta with hopes of maintaining their winning streak.

Mbappe, who scored twice for France during the international break to surpass Thierry Henry and go second outright in their all-time goal charts, scored 43 goals for Madrid in all competitions during his debut season and is expected to play a key role once again this term.

"Kylian is in a great place, both in a footballing sense and personally," Alonso said.

"I think, following his first season in Madrid, he's hungry for another year. You see how he's relishing his role on a daily basis, and he's not the only one.

"That responsibility has to be shared if we want to forge that strong base in the dressing room, on which to build to where we want to get to.

"We've only played three games, and we have to gradually lay the foundations for how we want to compete, how we want to work day-by-day, and to keep developing as a team.

"Kylian is a key part of that. He was decisive for France again, and we need him."

La Real, meanwhile, are 16th in LaLiga after a disappointing start to the season and are still searching for their first win. They have recorded two draws and a loss so far.

Alonso's side are set to embark on a hectic seven-game run before the next international break, with their Champions League campaign beginning on Tuesday, while they also face a Madrid derby in that period.

Asked if this was his first real test as Madrid coach, Alonso responded: "I don't think so. We know every game is of vital importance, both in LaLiga and the Champions League.

"They are all points that could make a difference in the long run, and that's why we have to address every game with the importance it deserves, understanding how to approach it. That determines our preparations; every game is decisive."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Real Sociedad – Mikel Oyarzabal

Oyarzabal has scored three goals in 20 appearances against Madrid in all competitions, but none at the Anoeta (in nine matches).

Only against Sevilla (10) has the La Real player played more home games without scoring in his entire career.

Real Madrid – Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe has scored three goals in two LaLiga matches against La Real, more than against any other opponent in the competition (he has also scored three against Barcelona, Celta Vigo, Leganes and Real Valladolid).

The Frenchman already has three goals this season, following up his opening-day winner against Osasuna, with a brace against Real Oviedo.

info_icon

MATCH PREDICTION: REAL MADRID WIN

Real Madrid have won 12 of the 21 matches they have played at the Anoeta against La Real in LaLiga in the 21st century (D3 L6), becoming the away team with the most wins at the San Sebastian venue in that span.

They have also kept a clean sheet in their last three LaLiga matches against La Real (W3) and could do so in four consecutive matches against them for the second time in their history, after a run of four clean sheets between 1970 and 1971 (W3 D1).

La Real have, in fact, lost their last four LaLiga matches against Madrid, failing to score in the last three. They have never lost four consecutive matches without scoring against Los Blancos in the history of the competition.

Sergio Francisco's side have only picked up two points in LaLiga 2025-26 (D2 L1), their worst start after their first three games of a season in the competition since 2015-16 under David Moyes (D2 L1). 

And they face a tough test to end that run, as Madrid have won their last six LaLiga matches, keeping a clean sheet in four of their last five (one goal conceded), their best run of consecutive victories in the competition since May 2024 (nine).

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Real Sociedad – 19.9%

Draw – 23.3%

Real Madrid – 56.8% 

