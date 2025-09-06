UKR 0-2 FRA, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Mbappe Hails Henry For Paving The Way After Matching France Legend's Record

The Real Madrid ace scored France's second in a 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Ukraine in Poland on Friday

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kylian-Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe celebrates for France
info_icon

Kylian Mbappe hailed Thierry Henry for paving the way for future France stars, after matching the Les Bleus legend on 51 international goals.

The Real Madrid ace scored France's second in a 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Ukraine in Poland on Friday.

Mbappe consequently moves within six goals of his nation's all-time record, held by Olivier Giroud, and second on the list alongside former Arsenal and Barcelona striker Henry.

Speaking about going level with Henry to TF1, Mbappe said: "Big up for Titi! But I want to go beyond it now.

"It's an honour to match a player like Thierry Henry. Everyone knows what he means to us French, even more so to the strikers. He is someone who paved the way. I have a lot of respect and admiration for him. 

"To reach this number so early is out of this world. I want to continue and, above all, win matches and titles.

"The record, it's getting closer, it's not something I'm thinking about. I don't know if it's because I think I can beat him or because I think there are more important things. 

"But it's true that being the top scorer in the history of the France team is not nothing."

Mbappe reached 51 goals in 32 fewer caps than Henry (91 compared to 123), with his goal adding to Michael Olise's 10th-minute opener.

It means France join their next opponents Iceland on three points after the opening round of Group D fixtures in the UEFA section of World Cup qualifying.

Related Content
Related Content

Mbappe added: "The coach [Didier Deschamps] wanted us to start this qualifying phase well. 

"We are playing against a complicated team who give everything. We had a moment of hesitation in the second half, but we were generally in control. 

"We had an ability to create chances, good movement, we created danger. We could have made the score worse for them, but it's already a good start."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Australia Name Strong 15-Member Squad; Molineux, Wareham Return

  2. Afghanistan Vs UAE Match Report, T20I Tri-Series 2025, Match 6: AFG Hold Their Nerve To Snatch Last-Ball Win Over Hosts

  3. Shreyas Iyer As T20I Captain? Former IPL Star Says That’s Not The Right Move

  4. England Could Miss Direct Entry To 2027 World Cup After South Africa ODI Series Defeat

  5. Yograj Singh Defends Irfan Pathan, Says Dhoni And Kapil Dev Destroyed Team Spirit

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sinner Vs Auger-Aliassime LIVE Score, US Open 2025 SF: Canadian Fights Back To Take Second Set At Flushing Meadows

  2. US Open 2025: Alcaraz Crushes Djokovic To Reach 3rd Straight Grand Slam Final

  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz Highlights, US Open 2025 Semifinal: Alcaraz Drubs Djokovic In Straight Sets

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open 2025: Reaching Final ‘Dream Come True’, Says American Star

  5. US Open 2025: Yuki Bhambri Suffers Semifinal Heartbreak

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Witch Hunts In ‘Viksit Bharat’: Unmasking The Dark Reality Behind Women’s Oppression

  2. New Law Floats Hope Among Bengaluru Gig Workers But Platforms May Sink Them

  3. Mamata Seeks Legal Route to Reassign ‘Tainted’ SSC Teachers in Bengal

  4. People with Disabilities Campaign for Meaningful Inclusion in Maharashtra  

  5. GST Slash On Dairy Products To 5% Set To Boost Affordability, Farmer Incomes: Milky Mist CEO

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Anutin Charnvirakul Elected Thailand’s New Prime Minister Amid Political Shifts

  2. US To Roll Out Reduced Tariffs On Japanese Automobiles

  3. Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Records 605 Terror Attacks In 2025

  4. 26 Countries Pledge Post-War Military Backing for Ukraine, Says Macron

  5. PM Modi Says India-Singapore Relations Go Far Beyond Diplomacy

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 5, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  2. Centre Directs States to Make Detention Centres for Undocumented Migrants

  3. Torrential Rains Paralyze Northern India, Yamuna Swells In Delhi

  4. Baaghi 4: CBFC Cuts 23 Scenes In Tiger Shroff Starrer Despite A-Rating - Here Are All The Changes Made By Censor Board

  5. Giorgio Armani Dies At 91: Leonardo DiCaprio, Julia Roberts, Sonam Kapoor And More Pay Tribute To Fashion Stalwart

  6. India Floods Alert: Heavy Rains Continue to Devastate North India

  7. Delhi NCR Floods Alert: Yamuna Breaches Historic Levels

  8. Punjab Floods: Is 2025 a Repeat of the 1988 Catastrophe?