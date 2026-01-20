Real Madrid Vs Monaco, UEFA Champions League Live Score: Visitors Look To Upset Los Blancos At The Bernabeu

Real Madrid Vs Monaco, UEFA Champions League Live Score: Real Madrid host Monaco in a crucial Champions League clash as both sides chase vital points with last-16 qualification firmly in sight

Deepak Joshi
Real Madrid Vs Monaco, UEFA Champions League Live Score
Kazakhstan’s Kairat face a daunting test on their home debut in the UEFA Champions League league phase, taking on record 15-time winners Real Madrid at the Central Stadium, Almaty. Los Blancos seek to maintain momentum after their opening win, while Kairat look to draw inspiration from their spirited qualification run and home strengths. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
Real Madrid host AS Monaco at the Santiago Bernabeu on Matchday 7 of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 as both sides seek to shape their route through the group phase. Los Blancos, currently positioned to secure a top-eight spot and advance directly to the last 16, will play their first European match under new coach Álvaro Arbeloa after a mixed run of results domestically and in cup competitions. Monaco arrive in Spain looking to stay competitive and avoid early elimination, having shown resilience in Europe with several positive results this season. Kylian Mbappe, in fine scoring form, presents a major attacking threat against his old club, while Real aim to assert control early and build momentum as the group stage nears its conclusion.
LIVE UPDATES

Real Madrid Vs Monaco, UEFA Champions League LIVE Score: Welcome

  • Fixture: Real Madrid Vs Monaco, Matchday 7

  • Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

  • Date: Tuesday, January 20, 2026

  • Time: 01:30 AM IST (January 21)

  • Live Streaming: SonyLIV

  • Live Telecast: Sony TEN 2 SD & HD, Sony TEN 3 SD & HD, Sony TEN 4 SD & HD

Real Madrid welcome Ligue 1 giants Monaco at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu. Kick-off is set for 1:30 AM (IST), with build-up, team news and live updates coming your way.

