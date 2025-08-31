Real Madrid Vs Mallorca Live Streaming La Liga 2025-26: Preview, Head-To-Head – All You Need To Know

Historically, Real Madrid have dominated this fixture, winning 30 and losing nine. 10 matches have ended in draws. Last season, in this particular fixture, they played a 1-1 draw, but Madrid hit back with 3-0 and 2-1 wins in the Spanish Super Cup and corresponding league fixtures, respectively. winning 46 of their 75 meetings with Mallorca. Last season, they beat the visitors twice, including a 2–1 win at home. Mallorca haven’t won at the Bernabeu since 2009.