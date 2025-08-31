Real Madrid Vs Mallorca Live Streaming La Liga 2025-26: Preview, Head-To-Head – All You Need To Know

Real Madrid have won both their opening matches without conceding a goal.
Mallorca are winless this season, sitting 16th with one draw and one defeat.
Historically, Madrid dominate this fixture, unbeaten at home against Mallorca since 2009.
Real Madrid welcome Mallorca to the iconic Estadio Santiago Bernabeu for their third match of the Spanish La Liga 2025-26 season on Sunday (August 31, 2025). Watch the Real Madrid vs Mallorca football match live tonight.
This marks the 50th meeting between Real Madrid and Mallorca in a competitive setting. They have already scored a combined 139 goals in these matches, according to statistics website FBref. Expect more goals.
However, both sides are missing key players due to injury, including Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga for Madrid, and possibly Johan Mojica for Mallorca.
Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid have started with two wins in two, and without conceding a goal. Los Blancos sit joint-top of the table alongside four other teams -- Villarreal, holders Barcelona, and Athletic Bilbao.
Madrid defeated Osasuna 1-0 and Real Oviedo 3-0, with Kylian Mbappe scoring three goals across those games. Vinicius Junior also found the net off the bench.
Mallorca, led by Jagoba Arrasate, have had a slower start, drawing once and losing once. They are 16th at the time of filing the report. The Pirates lost 3-0 to Barcelona and drew 1-1 with Celta Vigo.
Last season, Real Madrid finished second in La Liga, behind bitter rivals Barca, while Mallorca secured 10th place, missing a European spot. Madrid, of course, are the record 36-time La Liga champions, but Mallorca’s highest-ever finish was third in the 1998-99 season.
Real Madrid Vs Mallorca Head-To-Head Record
Historically, Real Madrid have dominated this fixture, winning 30 and losing nine. 10 matches have ended in draws. Last season, in this particular fixture, they played a 1-1 draw, but Madrid hit back with 3-0 and 2-1 wins in the Spanish Super Cup and corresponding league fixtures, respectively. winning 46 of their 75 meetings with Mallorca. Last season, they beat the visitors twice, including a 2–1 win at home. Mallorca haven’t won at the Bernabeu since 2009.
Real Madrid Vs Mallorca Live Streaming
When and where will the Real Madrid vs Mallorca, La Liga 2025-26 match be played?
The Real Madrid vs Mallorca, La Liga 2025-26 match will be played at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at 1:00 AM IST.
Where will the Real Madrid vs Mallorca, La Liga 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?
In India, the Real Madrid vs Mallorca La Liga 2025-26 match will be live streamed on FanCode. Fans in the United States can watch the game live on ESPN+. In the United Kingdom, the match will be available on Disney+. In Spain, the broadcast will be available on LALIGA+ and DAZN Espana.