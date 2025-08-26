With uncertainty regarding the future of Vinicius, after contract renewal negotiations had reportedly stalled, the Brazilian star started the game on the bench, as Rodrygo was given the nod by Alonso.



“He [Vinicius] did very well when he came on. He was decisive in both goals. I'm pleased for him. We need everyone. Those who start, those who come from the bench. There's going to be a lot of games for everyone,” Alonso said.