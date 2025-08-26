Real Madrid eased past Real Oviedo 3-0, with Kylian Mbappe scoring twice and Vinicius Jr. adding a late goal
Mbappe has now scored in seven straight LaLiga matches, netting 12 goals in that run
Vinicius started on the bench amid contract uncertainty, with Rodrygo preferred in the XI
Xabi Alonso labelled Real Madrid's display "a complete and very solid performance" as his side continued their winning start in LaLiga, defeating Real Oviedo 3-0 at the Carlos Tartiere stadium.
Kylian Mbappe netted a brace, while Vinicius Junior got in on the act in second-half stoppage time.
Los Blancos hadn’t played Oviedo in a competitive fixture for over 20 years, with the last encounter seeing Madrid run out 4-0 winners in a Copa del Rey tie in 2002.
Mbappe’s goals meant that the Frenchman has scored in each of his last seven games in LaLiga (12 goals), his longest scoring streak in the competition.
Following his side’s emphatic away display, Xabi Alonso was enthused by his team’s perseverance: “I analyse the victory from the game. We had a very good game. In the first half, we had a very good tempo with and without the ball and we were in control.
“Sometimes it was tough, because Oviedo were closed, but the rhythm was very good. In the second half, perhaps we dropped off a bit. Oviedo pushed forward and it was difficult for us to maintain the tempo.
“We stole the ball from their defence, we moved the ball around and the second goal gave us tranquillity. It was a complete and very solid performance away from home, with great attitude from the team with and without the ball. I was very pleased.”
With uncertainty regarding the future of Vinicius, after contract renewal negotiations had reportedly stalled, the Brazilian star started the game on the bench, as Rodrygo was given the nod by Alonso.
“He [Vinicius] did very well when he came on. He was decisive in both goals. I'm pleased for him. We need everyone. Those who start, those who come from the bench. There's going to be a lot of games for everyone,” Alonso said.
“It depends on what we need in terms of the game, the workload and the opposition. I haven't made a decision for the next month. I'm going to see how we recover and to make sure that people feel important and ready to start, come off the bench or be able to be in the next game. This is important for the stability of the team's performance.
“We have twenty-odd players in the squad and I'm going to try to get the best out of all of them. Sometimes you can have a few minutes and be important, today Vini was important. My intention is that everyone contributes to the team. That's going to be the norm.”