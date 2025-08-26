Real Oviedo 0-3 Real Madrid, La Liga: Xabi Alonso Heaps Praises On Vinicius Junior - Here's Why

Real Madrid defeated Real Oviedo 3-0 at the Carlos Tartiere as Kylian Mbappe extended his scoring streak and Vinicius Jr. returned with a stoppage-time strike

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Xabi-Alonso Real Oviedo Vs Real Madrid
Xabi Alonso during a press conference. File Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Real Madrid eased past Real Oviedo 3-0, with Kylian Mbappe scoring twice and Vinicius Jr. adding a late goal

  • Mbappe has now scored in seven straight LaLiga matches, netting 12 goals in that run

  • Vinicius started on the bench amid contract uncertainty, with Rodrygo preferred in the XI

Xabi Alonso labelled Real Madrid's display "a complete and very solid performance" as his side continued their winning start in LaLiga, defeating Real Oviedo 3-0 at the Carlos Tartiere stadium. 

Kylian Mbappe netted a brace, while Vinicius Junior got in on the act in second-half stoppage time.

Los Blancos hadn’t played Oviedo in a competitive fixture for over 20 years, with the last encounter seeing Madrid run out 4-0 winners in a Copa del Rey tie in 2002.

Mbappe’s goals meant that the Frenchman has scored in each of his last seven games in LaLiga (12 goals), his longest scoring streak in the competition.

Following his side’s emphatic away display, Xabi Alonso was enthused by his team’s perseverance: “I analyse the victory from the game. We had a very good game. In the first half, we had a very good tempo with and without the ball and we were in control.

“Sometimes it was tough, because Oviedo were closed, but the rhythm was very good. In the second half, perhaps we dropped off a bit. Oviedo pushed forward and it was difficult for us to maintain the tempo.

“We stole the ball from their defence, we moved the ball around and the second goal gave us tranquillity. It was a complete and very solid performance away from home, with great attitude from the team with and without the ball. I was very pleased.”

With uncertainty regarding the future of Vinicius, after contract renewal negotiations had reportedly stalled, the Brazilian star started the game on the bench, as Rodrygo was given the nod by Alonso.

“He [Vinicius] did very well when he came on. He was decisive in both goals. I'm pleased for him. We need everyone. Those who start, those who come from the bench. There's going to be a lot of games for everyone,” Alonso said.

“It depends on what we need in terms of the game, the workload and the opposition. I haven't made a decision for the next month. I'm going to see how we recover and to make sure that people feel important and ready to start, come off the bench or be able to be in the next game. This is important for the stability of the team's performance.

“We have twenty-odd players in the squad and I'm going to try to get the best out of all of them. Sometimes you can have a few minutes and be important, today Vini was important. My intention is that everyone contributes to the team. That's going to be the norm.”

 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sachin Tendulkar's Aadhaar Humour Goes Viral; Batting Great Trolls Umpire Steve Bucknor With 'Gloves' Joke

  2. 2011 World Cup Final: Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Why MS Dhoni Walked In Ahead Of Yuvraj Singh

  3. Pulwama Hosts Day-Night Cricket Match, Thousands Turn Up In Former Conflict Zone

  4. Shakib Al Hasan: Exile, Milestones And A Return To The CPL - His 500th T20 Wicket Tells A Bigger Story

  5. Toyota, Another Major Brand Eye BCCI Lead Sponsorship After Dream11 Exit: Reports

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Relishing Prospect Of Another Major Final With Jannik Sinner

  2. US Open 2025: Madison Keys Suffers Shock Early Exit After Dramatic Loss To Renata Zarazua

  3. US Open 2025: Jack Draper Forced To Dig Deep To Down Federico Agustin Gomez In First Round

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Reilly Opelka Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles First-Round Match

  5. US Open 2025: Petra Kvitova Calls Time On Her Career After First-Round Defeat At Flushing Meadows

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, BWF World Championships: Indian's Campaign Ends With Gritty First-Round Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Goes Down Fighting To Top Seed In Round Of 64

  3. India At BWF World Championships Preview: Players In Fray, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  5. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BEST Defeat For Thackeray Brothers, But BMC Polls Real Test

  2. Congress Tries Face-saver: Suspends Palakkad MLA From Primary Membership

  3. BJP Leaders Oppose Banu Mushtaq Inaugurating Mysuru Dasara Rituals

  4. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

  5. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  2. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  3. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  4. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  5. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

World News

  1. TICAD-9 And The Emerging India–Japan–Africa Matrix

  2. Israeli Airstrike On Gaza Hospital Claims Lives, Including Journalists

  3. Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

  4. US Warships Deploy Off Venezuela; Maduro Mobilizes 4.5 Million Militia As China Voices Support

  5. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

Latest Stories

  1. Nandamuri Balakrishna Listed In World Book Of Records For 50 Glorious Years In Cinema

  2. Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

  3. Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy: Blessed Beyond Measure

  4. Daily Horoscope for August 25, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Leo, Libra, and Capricorn

  5. J&K Govt To Oversee Functioning Of 215 Jamat-Founded Schools; Police Gather Financial Details

  6. Dealing with Wandering Mentally Ill People Is A Mountain-sized Crisis In Himachal

  7. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

  8. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 8 Dead, 43 Injured As Truck Hits Tractor-Trolley In Bulandshahr