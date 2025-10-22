Real Madrid Vs Juventus Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Vini Jr Returns, Guler Starts For Los Blancos

Real Madrid Vs Juventus Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Starting XIs!
Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Militao, Carreras; Tchouameni, Bellingham; Guler, Brahim, Vinicius Jr; Mbappe
Subs: Lunin (GK), Fran Gonzalez (GK); Mendy, Garcia, Camavinga, Thiago, Mastantuono, Rodrygo, Endrick, Gonzalo.
Juventus XI: Di Gregorio; Rugani, Gatti, Kelly; Kalulu, Thuram, McKennie, Cambiaso; Koopmeiners, Vlahovic, Yildiz
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Real Madrid vs Juventus football match on the third matchday of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Thursday, October 23 at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.