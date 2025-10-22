Real Madrid Vs Juventus Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Vini Jr Returns, Guler Starts For Los Blancos

Real Madrid Vs Juventus Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Photo: AP

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Real Madrid vs Juventus football match on the third matchday of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Thursday, October 23 at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. Real Madrid head into this Champions League encounter off a strong unbeaten run and boasting dominant home form, while Juventus arrive under pressure after a winless stretch. The historic edge favours Real (12 wins to Juventus’s 8 in their 22 meetings) and they’ll aim to capitalise at the Bernabéu. Juventus, however, still pack attacking threats and could exploit any Madrid slip-up in what promises to be a tight, intense battle.

LIVE UPDATES

22 Oct 2025, 11:30:22 pm IST Real Madrid Vs Juventus Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Starting XIs! Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Militao, Carreras; Tchouameni, Bellingham; Guler, Brahim, Vinicius Jr; Mbappe Subs: Lunin (GK), Fran Gonzalez (GK); Mendy, Garcia, Camavinga, Thiago, Mastantuono, Rodrygo, Endrick, Gonzalo. Juventus XI: Di Gregorio; Rugani, Gatti, Kelly; Kalulu, Thuram, McKennie, Cambiaso; Koopmeiners, Vlahovic, Yildiz Subs: