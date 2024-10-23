Real Madrid have confirmed that both Thibaut Courtois and Rodrygo will miss their upcoming Clasico encounter against Barcelona through injury. (More Football News)
The LaLiga champions revealed that Courtois had sustained an injury to the adductor in his left leg during their 5-2 win over Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.
Madrid also said that Rodrygo, who was replaced by Aurelien Tchouameni in the 85th minute against Dortmund, will undergo an MRI scan later this week.
The Brazilian was seen holding the back of his leg shortly before playing a role in Lucas Vazquez's goal seven minutes from time.
Rodrygo has impressed for Carlo Ancelotti's side this term, notching five goal involvements (three goals, two assists) in 13 appearances in all competitions.
His 16 chances created is a total only bettered by Luka Modric and Vinicius Junior (both 21), though Madrid are not without their reserves at the top end of the pitch.
Real are already without Dani Carvajal and David Alaba for the visit of their fierce rivals, but have welcomed Brahim Diaz back into training after a month-long lay-off.