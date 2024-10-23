Football

Real Madrid Vs Barcelona, La Liga: Los Blancos Dealt Courtois, Rodrygo Injury Blow Ahead Of El Clasico

Real Real are already without Dani Carvajal and David Alaba for the visit of Barcelona in La Liga, but they have welcomed Brahim Diaz back into training after a month-long lay-off

Rodrygo
Rodrygo has been ruled out Real Madrid's match against Barcelona this weekend.
info_icon

Real Madrid have confirmed that both Thibaut Courtois and Rodrygo will miss their upcoming Clasico encounter against Barcelona through injury. (More Football News)

The LaLiga champions revealed that Courtois had sustained an injury to the adductor in his left leg during their 5-2 win over Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday. 

Madrid also said that Rodrygo, who was replaced by Aurelien Tchouameni in the 85th minute against Dortmund, will undergo an MRI scan later this week. 

Vinicius Junior should win the Ballon d'Or, says Carlo Ancelotti - null
Real Madrid 5-2 Borussia Dortmund, UCL: 'Extraordinary' Vinicius Will Win Ballon D'or, Says Ancelotti

BY Stats Perform

The Brazilian was seen holding the back of his leg shortly before playing a role in Lucas Vazquez's goal seven minutes from time. 

Rodrygo has impressed for Carlo Ancelotti's side this term, notching five goal involvements (three goals, two assists) in 13 appearances in all competitions. 

His 16 chances created is a total only bettered by Luka Modric and Vinicius Junior (both 21), though Madrid are not without their reserves at the top end of the pitch. 

Real are already without Dani Carvajal and David Alaba for the visit of their fierce rivals, but have welcomed Brahim Diaz back into training after a month-long lay-off. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India A Vs Oman Highlights, Emerging Asia Cup 2024: Ayush Badoni Shines As IND Blues Beat Oman By 6 Wickets
  2. Zimbabwe Scale Highest T20I Score Of All Time With 344/4 As Records Tumble In Nairobi
  3. India Vs Australia: Brett Lee Recommends This Fiery Pacer If Mohammed Shami Is Unavailable
  4. IND-A Vs OMA, Emerging Asia Cup 2024: Unbeaten India Blues Enter Semis With 6-Wicket Win Over Oman
  5. India Vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma And Co Practice Hard In Pune Ahead Of 2nd Test - In Pics
Football News
  1. India 13-0 Brunei, AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Blue Colts Hammer Bruneiese Boys
  2. Tottenham Vs AZ Alkmaar, UEFA Europa League: Postecoglou Gives Son Injury Update
  3. Fenerbahce Vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League: Mourinho Picks Two EPL Sides As Favourites
  4. Real Madrid Vs Barcelona, La Liga: Los Blancos Dealt Courtois, Rodrygo Injury Blow Ahead Of El Clasico
  5. ISL Clubs Sign 13 Reliance Foundation Young Champs Graduates From 2024 Batch
Tennis News
  1. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Raducanu 'Doing What She Can' To Be Fit Malaga Showpiece
  2. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
  3. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
  4. WTA Rankings: Aryna Sabalenka Replaces Iga Swiatek As World Number One
  5. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. India 0-4 Australia, Sultan Of Johor Cup Match Report: IND Remain On Top Despite Defeat
  2. IND 0-2 GER, 1st Hockey Test: Harmanpreet, Fulton Vow To 'Experiment In Second Game Too'
  3. India Vs Germany Hockey Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Bilateral Series Match 2
  4. India 0-2 Germany: IND Lose First Match In Delhi Since 2014, Trail 1-0 In Two-match Series - In Pics
  5. India 0-2 Germany Hockey Highlights, Bilateral Test Series Match 1: IND Lose After Failing To Breach GER Defence

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jharkhand Election: BJP vs JMM Posters Spark Billboards War in Ranchi
  2. Full List: Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024
  3. Preparations Are Underway Ahead Of Cyclone Dana Landfall
  4. India Supports Dialogue And Diplomacy, Not War: PM Modi At BRICS Summit
  5. Book Excerpt: Marital Rape And The Supreme Court
Entertainment News
  1. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  2. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  3. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  4. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  5. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  2. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  3. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  4. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  5. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
World News
  1. US Says ‘Evidence’ Shows North Korea Has Sent Troops To Russia
  2. Modi-Xi Meeting: A Tentative First Step Toward Restoring Ties
  3. Turkey: 4 Dead, 14 Injured In Terror Attack At TUSAS In Ankara
  4. Rohingya Muslims Stranded Off Sea As Indonesia Refuses To Accept
  5. 'Preparing To Settle In Gaza': Israeli Settlers' Call For Re-Occupation
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 23, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Marital Rape: A Crime Or A Social Issue?
  3. BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: When Does Action Begin? Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israel Confirms Killing Nasrallah's Successor; 18 Dead In Strikes On Beirut | Latest
  5. Cyclone Dana: Evacuation Underway In Odisha And Bengal, Coast Guard On High Alert; Schools Closed
  6. Krittika Nakshatra: A Star Of Purification And Transformation
  7. Thailand Vs Indonesia Toss Update, Quadrangular T20I Series Semi-Final 1: THA Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Bengaluru Building Collapse: 7 Dead, Owner Of Illegal Building Arrested