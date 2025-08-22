Real Betis Vs Alaves Live Streaming, La Liga 2025-26: Preview, Predicted XIs, Head-To-Head Record - All You Need To Know

Real Betis played a 1-1 draw with Elche in their La Liga 2025-26 opener
Alaves beat Levante 2-1 in their first top-flight match of season
Hosts lead Basque side 11 wins to 9 in 27 meetings
Real Betis face visiting Alaves at the Estadio de La Cartuja, Seville, in a matchday fixture of the Spanish La Liga 2025-26 season on early Saturday morning (August 23), India time. Watch the Real Betis vs Alaves football match live tonight.
Manuel Pellegrini's Betis started the season with an underwhelming 1-1 draw against the promoted Elche. Defender Aitor Ruibal gave the Heliopolitans the lead in the 21st minute, but the hosts hit back with a German Valera goal with nine minutes remaining in the regulation time.
Of course, Pellegrini hadn’t envisioned such a start to a new campaign, especially after guiding the team to a sixth-place league finish last season and securing a UEFA Europa League group stage spot.
The visitors, meanwhile, collected all three available points from their outing against Levante, another promoted side. Toni Martinez's first-half opener was cancelled by Jeremy Toljan, but Eduardo Coudet's Glorioso, the Glorious Ones, found an injury-time winner via Nahuel Tenaglia.
The Basque side secured a 15th-place finish in La Liga last season, narrowly escaping one of the most intense relegation battles in recent memory. Alaves were among the three teams that ended the campaign with 42 points, while Leganes were relegated with 41, and wedged in between are two teams with 41 points each.
Real Betis Vs Alaves Head-To-Head Record
Real Betis lead Alaves 11-9 in their previous 27 meetings. Last season, Alaves romped to a 3-1 away win in Andalusia, after a goalless draw in the Basque, thanks to a magical hat-trick from Kike Garcia.
The striker has since been moved to Espanyol. He did leave a memorable quote, though. "I’m not Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi; they’ll have 900 of these,” the 25-year-old had said after his treble.
Real Betis Vs Alaves, La Liga 2025-26: Likely Starting XIs
Real Betis: Lopez; Bellerin, Bartra, Natan, Rodriguez; Altimira, Fornals; Ruibal, Lo Celso, Riquelme; Hernandez
Alaves: Sivera; Otto, Tenaglia, Garces, Parada; Vicente, Guridi, Blanco, Ibanez, Alena; Martinez
Real Betis Vs Alaves, La Liga 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Real Betis vs Alaves, La Liga 2025-26 match be played?
The Real Betis vs Alaves, La Liga 2025-26 match will be played at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, Spain on Saturday, August 23, 2025 at 1am IST.
Where will the Real Betis vs Alaves, La Liga 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Real Betis vs Alaves, La Liga 2025-26 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will be broadcast on DAZN Spain, Movistar+, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN LaLiga and LaLiga TV Bar HD in Spain.