Real Betis, meanwhile, finished sixth in Spain's top flight last season, picking up 60 points from their 38 matches courtesy of a record of 16 wins, 12 draws, and ten defeats. Manuel Pellegrini's side lost the final of the Conference League to Chelsea, but they qualified for the league phase of the Europa League through their league position. They will again be expecting to push for Europe in the 2025-26 La Liga season.