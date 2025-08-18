Elche Vs Real Betis Live Streaming, La Liga 2025-26: When And Where To Watch

Elche Vs Real Betis Live Streaming, La Liga 2025-26: Check out the preview, head to head record, likely starting XIs for the upcoming match in the Spanish La Liga 2025-26

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Gaurav Thakur
Updated on:
Updated on:
Elche Vs Real Betis Live Streaming, La Liga 2025-26
Elche Vs Real Betis Live Streaming, La Liga 2025-26 Photo: X/elchecf
Summary
  • Elche and Real Betis revitalise their historic rivalry in la Liga

  • Elche return to La Liga after finishing second in Segunda Division last term

  • Real Betis aim for a European push after finishing sixth last season

Newly promoted Elche face Real Betis in their La Liga 2025-26 opener early Tuesday morning (August 19, 2025), India time, at Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero. Watch the Elche vs Betis football match live tonight.

The hosts secured a return to La Liga courtesy of their second-placed finish in the Segunda Division 2024-25 table. Elche finished bottom of La Liga in 2022-23, which led to their relegation to the Segunda Division. They were 11th in the second tier in 2023-24, but their second-place finish last term saw them gain promotion back to the top flight for the 2025-26 season.

Eder Sarabia's side played eight friendlies over the summer. They won their last two against Almeria and Hercules, keeping clean sheets in both fixtures, which bodes well for their defensive prospects in the Spanish La Liga 2025-26 campaign. They are aiming for a strong return to Spain's top flight.

Real Betis, meanwhile, finished sixth in Spain's top flight last season, picking up 60 points from their 38 matches courtesy of a record of 16 wins, 12 draws, and ten defeats. Manuel Pellegrini's side lost the final of the Conference League to Chelsea, but they qualified for the league phase of the Europa League through their league position. They will again be expecting to push for Europe in the 2025-26 La Liga season.

The Green-and-Whites from Seville enter this match off the back of two defeats in their final friendlies, going down 3-2 to Como on August 6 before losing 3-1 to Malaga three days later.

Elche vs Real Betis Head-to-Head Record

The Green-striped ones, Elche, have lost three of their last four La Liga games against Real Betis, including a 3-2 defeat when the two teams last locked horns at the home of the promoted outfit in February 2023.

Overall, they have met 54 times in all competitions, and the latter lead the head-to-head record 22-16, while 16 games have ended in draws.

The two teams last met in the 2022-23 La Liga campaign. Real Betis completed a league double, including the season opener (3-0), 6-2 on aggregate.

Elche Vs Real Betis Likely Starting XIs

Elche: Dituro; Bigas, Petrot, Affengruber; Nunez, Aguado, Mendoza, Valera; Febas; El Ghezouani, Rodriguez

Real Betis: Lopez; Bellerin, Natan, Bartra, Firpo; Altimira, Fornals; Avila, Lo Celso, Riquelme; Hernandez

Elche Vs Real Betis, La Liga 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Elche Vs Real Betis, La Liga 2025-26 match be played?

The Elche Vs Real Betis, La Liga 2025-26 match will be played on Tuesday, August 19, 2025 at 12:30am IST.

Where will the Elche Vs Real Betis, La Liga 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?

The Elche Vs Real Betis, La Liga 2025-26 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will be broadcast on DAZN Spain, Movistar+, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN LaLiga and LaLiga TV Bar HD in Spain.

