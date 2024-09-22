Rangers 3-0 Dundee, Scottish League Cup: Dessers Double Sends Hosts Into Semi-Finals

Cyriel Dessers scored in both halves to secure Rangers' place in the Scottish League Cup semi-final with a 3-0 win over Dundee. (More Football News)
James Tavernier netted the other goal in a dominant performance by the hosts at Ibrox on Saturday.
Trevor Carson smothered Dessers' first-time shot in the 18th minute, but Rangers brilliantly recycled play, with the forward staying alert and sticking out a leg to turn in Tavernier's follow-up effort.
Oluwaseun Adewumi could have levelled the score before the break but, as he raced in behind the defence, Jack Butland rushed out of his box and timed his challenge perfectly to keep his clean sheet.
Just four minutes into the second half, Rangers were awarded a penalty as Dessers was dragged down on a corner and Tavernier made no mistake from 12 yards.
Butland was then called into action again, making a superb double-save to deny Simon Murray from close range twice in quick succession.
Dessers rounded off the scoring in the 66th minute, meeting Nedim Bajrami's cross first-time to steer a brilliant shot past Carson.
Data Debrief: Rangers starting to build momentum
Rangers have suffered just one domestic defeat so far this season, going down 3-0 in the Old Firm against rivals Celtic.
They have now kept a clean sheet in five of their seven such games, though they faced just five shots from Dundee on Saturday with Butland being tested twice.