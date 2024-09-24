Football

Punjab FC Vs Hyderabad FC Preview Indian Super League 2024-25: Shers Look For Third Straight Win

On head-to-head, Punjab FC hold a slight edge in this fixture, having never lost to Hyderabad FC in ISL (W1, D1)

Punjab FC players. Photo: X/rgpunjabfc
Punjab FC will be looking to extend their winning streak to three matches while Hyderabad FC aim to secure their first points of the season after a difficult start when the two teams face-off in the Indian Super League in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Streaming | More Football News)

Punjab FC head into the round three, sitting third in the table, level on points with leaders Bengaluru FC and second-placed Jamshedpur FC, having won both of their opening fixtures.

A victory would mark their longest-ever winning run in ISL history. Despite their fine form, the side has shown defensive frailties, conceding in their last six matches, an area head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis will be eager to tighten.

Luka Majcen's absence has thrust new signing Mushaga Bakenga into the spotlight.

Although yet to find the back of the net, the Norwegian forward is backed by Dilmperis to hit his stride soon.

"Bakenga is a quality player who's played at the highest level. He needs time to adjust, but I have full faith in him. He will deliver soon," said Dilmperis ahead of the game.

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, have had a tough start to the campaign, with a 0-3 loss to Bengaluru FC in the last round, leaving them without a goal in their last two outings.

Historically, the 'Nizams' have never gone three consecutive ISL games without scoring, and head coach Thangboi Singto is determined to avoid that record.

"We need to create more goal-scoring opportunities and be clinical. The effort from the boys has been good, but we must improve tactically,” said Singto.

Punjab’s Nihal Sudheesh has been a standout performer, registering 12 long progressive carries across two games, while Tekcham Abhishek Singh boasts an impressive 88% tackle success rate this season.

For Hyderabad, Mohammed Rafi has been solid defensively, averaging 6.8 clearances per game, and Abdul Rabeeh has had the most touches in the opposition box among his teammates.

On head-to-head, Punjab FC hold a slight edge in this fixture, having never lost to Hyderabad FC in ISL (W1, D1), and will look to maintain that record as they seek to consolidate their position at the top of the table.

Kickoff: 7:30 pm.

